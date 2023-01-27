ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

abccolumbia.com

6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty

Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, a sixth officer involved in the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation, according to Memphis police. Hemphill, who is white, has not been fired or charged. Hemphill "was relieved when the other officers were relieved,"...
MEMPHIS, TN
abccolumbia.com

S.C. State University hosts forum to discuss police brutality

The savage beating and subsequent death of 29 year old Type Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has renewed the discussion over police brutality. Tuesday evening South Carolina State University's Department of Social Sciences held a forum entitled, "Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence" to tackle the issue head on.
ORANGEBURG, SC

