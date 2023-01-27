ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday

Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
BENTON, AR
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 31st

Donald Ray Stovall, 86, of Cave Springs passed away January 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felbert & Florene Stovall, brother Kenneth Stovall and sister Judy Schoch. Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Ann Stovall, daughter Lisa Gail Noblett & husband Randall,...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
3rd wave of Ice Storm coming Wednesday; Warning extended through noon Thursday

Light freezing drizzle is expected to continue over Central Arkansas through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, with more steady freezing rain and wintry mix over southeastern and eastern Arkansas. A break in precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday morning, and last through the early afternoon hours.
ARKANSAS STATE
2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sign up now for youth & adult soccer with Wolves in Saline County; or maybe be a host family

Sign up now for Arkansas Wolves Soccer Club. ⚽The Spring season is coming and there are signups for kid leagues and tryouts for the adults. Your child will be led by licensed coaching staff to learn soccer and become part of a team. Age groups for kids are Cubs (2-4), Juniors (4-7) or Advanced Academy (8-18). The younger 2 leagues will play games at Collegeville Elementary’s field in Bryant, Arkansas. Advanced Academy will have home and away games.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Benton Museum to host Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony Feb 25th

The 27th annual Benton Athletic Memorial Museum (BAMM) Wall of Fame Banquet is coming Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at the Benton High School cafeteria. BAMM houses memorabilia for the Benton Public School District and offers scholarships to graduating BHS seniors. The Annual Wall of Fame Banquet is a fundraiser to help maintain the museum and to support the BAMM scholarship program.
BENTON, AR
Ice Storm Warning forecast updated Monday night

Make sure you’re looking at the newest forecast by going to www.mysaline.com/events/weather/. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 p.m. Monday. Temperatures across the northern half of the state this evening are at or below freezing, with wintry mixed precipitation ongoing up to the Little Rock metro area.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

