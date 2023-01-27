Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings January 31, 2023
The Saline County Courts were closed January 31, 2023 due to inclement weather. Check back tomorrow for all of the latest updates or click the link below for previous Saline County Court postings.
mysaline.com
Shannon Hills Police Chief retires after 37 years in law enforcement
Congratulations to Shannon Hills Police Chief Allen Spears, who turned in his last shift on Monday, January 31, 2023. Spears began his law enforcement career when he was elected Constable in Ward 2 in Saline County in November 1986. He served two 6-year terms in that position. In the Spring...
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday
Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 31st
Donald Ray Stovall, 86, of Cave Springs passed away January 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felbert & Florene Stovall, brother Kenneth Stovall and sister Judy Schoch. Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Ann Stovall, daughter Lisa Gail Noblett & husband Randall,...
mysaline.com
Inciting a Riot, False Imprisonment, and Terroristic Threats in this Weekends Saline County Mugshots on 01302023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
3rd wave of Ice Storm coming Wednesday; Warning extended through noon Thursday
Light freezing drizzle is expected to continue over Central Arkansas through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, with more steady freezing rain and wintry mix over southeastern and eastern Arkansas. A break in precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday morning, and last through the early afternoon hours.
mysaline.com
2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
mysaline.com
Sign up now for youth & adult soccer with Wolves in Saline County; or maybe be a host family
Sign up now for Arkansas Wolves Soccer Club. ⚽The Spring season is coming and there are signups for kid leagues and tryouts for the adults. Your child will be led by licensed coaching staff to learn soccer and become part of a team. Age groups for kids are Cubs (2-4), Juniors (4-7) or Advanced Academy (8-18). The younger 2 leagues will play games at Collegeville Elementary’s field in Bryant, Arkansas. Advanced Academy will have home and away games.
mysaline.com
Benton Museum to host Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony Feb 25th
The 27th annual Benton Athletic Memorial Museum (BAMM) Wall of Fame Banquet is coming Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at the Benton High School cafeteria. BAMM houses memorabilia for the Benton Public School District and offers scholarships to graduating BHS seniors. The Annual Wall of Fame Banquet is a fundraiser to help maintain the museum and to support the BAMM scholarship program.
mysaline.com
Ice Storm Warning forecast updated Monday night
Make sure you’re looking at the newest forecast by going to www.mysaline.com/events/weather/. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 p.m. Monday. Temperatures across the northern half of the state this evening are at or below freezing, with wintry mixed precipitation ongoing up to the Little Rock metro area.
Comments / 0