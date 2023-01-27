ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Daughter of Tulsa County DA found not guilty by reason of mental illness for stabbing father

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 5 days ago
A judge found Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daugher of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, not guilty by reason of mental illness for stabbing her father.

Judge Brendon Bridges presided over court on Friday morning.

The court allowed a trial by jury to be waived, and Jennifer Kunzweiler was found not guilty by reason of mental illness by the judge.

In September, police were called to the district attorney’s home after reports that he had been stabbed more than once. Jennifer Kunzweiler was arrested for the crime and was facing charges of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and conspiring to perform an act of violence.

Steve Kunzweiler spoke about how mental illness has affected his family, as well as families across the state.

“Mental illness is a terrible thing. Many families like ours have endured anxious ridden concern for our affected loved ones. No one, no one wants to be mentally ill,” said Kunzweiler. “You have heard me speak on many occasions of this state and this country’s need to address what seems to be an exploding mental health crisis among our population.”

Jennifer Kunzweiler was ordered into the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

