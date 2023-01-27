Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
The HIDDEN Place to See a TRON Vehicle Up-Close in Disney World
TRON Lightcycle / Run will be opening soon in Magic Kingdom (April 4th!) but there’s a way for you to get a better glance at the ride right NOW. Sure, you could stare at it from Tomorrowland, hop on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a view from the sky, or even get on the Walt Disney World Railroad to see the coaster from the train’s unique view. But there’s another way to get a closer look at the vehicles for this upcoming ride.
Thrillist
Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Newest Attraction
Mickey Mouse fans now have another reason to experience Disneyland. Starting today, right ahead of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland is welcoming visitors onto a brand new attraction at the Anaheim park. Dubbed Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and located at El CapiTOON Theater inside Disneyland's Toontown, the new ride will take guests through the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Confusing Treat and Resort EXCLUSIVE Merch!
There is constantly news coming out of the Disney World parks, but the hotels are hopping, too!. Right now, it is refurbishment season so many of the pools are closed at hotels, movie nights are showing unexpected films, and we even tried a new treat this week. There is so much to do at Disney World’s hotels, which is why we’re showing you the latest updates on construction, food, and merchandise!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why There Are People ON TOP of Space Mountain Right Now in Disney World
BIG changes are coming to Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom soon!. With the TRON: Lightcycle / Run opening date quickly approaching, Cast Members are making sure Tomorrowland is in tip-top shape before guests flock to check out the new attraction this April. We were at Magic Kingdom and saw a maintenance...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: SECRETS for Your FIRST Disney World Trip
If you’re going to Disney World for the FIRST TIME EVER this year (orrrrr if you need a general refresher on some insider planning secrets), then STAY TUNED!. Because today, we’re covering EVERYTHING you’re gonna need to know if you’re totally NEW to the Disney World vacation scene, here on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
How Flight Costs to Disney World Are CHANGING in March 2023
Flying to Disney World this year? If you’re going in March (or just planning ahead) and are wondering just how BAD (or good!) flight costs are, we’ve got the information you need right here. Each month we take a look at the cost of some upcoming flights to...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A PINK Ride-Themed Dress
It’s been quite the whirlwind of a week here at Disney World — the canopy has officially been lit on TRON Lightcycle / Run, showtimes for Happily Ever After were announced, and Disney’s 100th anniversary officially kicked off! And boy did we find tons of merch this week for the occasion. Come take a look at everything we saw in Hollywood Studios this week!
disneyfoodblog.com
Can You Spot ALL 84 Hidden Details in This Disney Art?
One of the most fun things to do at Disney is search for Hidden Mickeys. Tons of hidden Mickeys can be found in the parks, attractions, and rides and it can be addicting to try to find all of them! We found a piece of art that you can purchase to add to your home — and it’ll have you searching for Hidden Mickeys for HOURS.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland: A SHINY Popcorn Bucket, 100th Anniversary Snacks, and a Ride Opens
New merchandise, 100th Anniversary crowds, special food and collectibles, and SO MUCH MORE — if you haven’t been to Disneyland lately, there’s a lot of info to catch up on. Over at Disneyland Park, a NEW ride has finally opened, there are some sweet sippers and popcorn...
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out McDonalds’ NEW Disney Happy Meal Toys!
Ice cream and cake, Saturday and Sunday, corn dog nuggets and plastic cheese — there are so many combinations we love. The latest collab between Disney and McDonald’s combines two of our favorite things, and we are so pumped!. McDonald’s recently announced a new line of Happy Meal...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popular Princess Is Back (With A Twist)
Just in the past week we’ve seen a ton of updates come in about the upcoming debut of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and we’ve been working hard to keep up with all the other goings on in this park. From returning characters to construction to a TON of...
disneyfoodblog.com
On Wednesdays, We Wear Disney’s New Minnie Ears
Valentine’s Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate at Disney World. Disney World constantly has different events and specialty items to celebrate throughout the year. Disney will soon have lots of special treats for Black History Month in February and fun snacks for Valentine’s Day too. Now we found some new merchandise that has us feeling butterflies!
disneyfoodblog.com
7 Amazon Disney Deals For a Random Tuesday
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know random Tuesdays can feel less than magical — but we found some things to bring some extra magic into your life, no matter what day it is!
disneyfoodblog.com
Exposing the WORST Things We Ate in Disney World in January (And the BEST)
We’re in Disney World every day, and we’ve tried just about everything you can eat at the restaurants inside the parks and at the hotels. There are some truly fantastic snacks and meals, but there are also a few things you might want to skip. So which eats are which? We’re here to help you figure that out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Homecomin’ Price Increases and MORE Disney World Restaurant Menu Updates
This has been a HUGE week for Disney World. We got a ton of updates about TRON / Lightcycle Run, we got the full menu for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the new restaurant coming to Toy Story Land, AND Splash Mountain closed forever to make way for a new attraction. We also saw some changes at Disney World restaurants, so let’s get to those!
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEO: See “Hey Disney!” Alexa Devices in ACTION at Disney World
Get ready to feel like Tony Stark on your next trip to Disney World. Back in November of 2022, Disney started adding Hey Disney! Alexa devices to the hotel rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Now, we got an up close look at how Hey, Disney! works in the hotel rooms!
disneyfoodblog.com
Major UPDATE on Splash Mountain Construction in Disney World
It hasn’t been that long since we last reported on the initial changes we observed during Splash Mountain’s first days fully closed. Disney is certainly not wasting any time when it comes to changing Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! We’ve got a few more changes to report that may not have been as noticeable to an unsuspecting guest!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Cupcakes Are in Disney World NOW
There’s no better way to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to your sweetheart than through yummy treats! We found a super fun gift idea that you can find in Disney Springs for this Valentine’s Day (which is very quickly approaching, BTW!). Sprinkles Cupcakes announced on Instagram that...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Ears in Disney World Are Meant for an EXCLUSIVE Group of People
We love celebrating special occasions at Disney World, and what better way to celebrate than with a new pair of Mickey or Minnie ears?. Disney is forever tempting us to add to our ear collection (they’ve already released 10 new pairs in 20223)! And with ears celebrating events from Lunar New Year to the 100th anniversary, there’s no shortage of ears for all occasions. Today, we found the perfect ears for 2023 graduates!
disneyfoodblog.com
SPICY Treats Are Now at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs!
If your first thought is “Gideon’s Bakehouse,” when we say cookies, we’ve got some news for you!. As you may know, we visit Gideon’s Bakehouse on the first of each month to check out the cookies of the month! Last month, we dove into the Cookie Butter Butterscotch Cookie, and the month before that, we ate pretty much ALL of the holiday offerings. Well, now we’re back to try an old favorite to see if it still measures up.
