Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

In-State Offensive Lineman Jamison Mejia Commits to Oklahoma State

OSU added a late commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day with a significant in-state talent, offensive lineman Jamison Mejia from Broken Arrow, deciding to stay within the state borders and play his college ball in black and orange. Mejia chose OSU over a reported offer sheet that included Virginia, Tulsa, Arkansas State and others.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames

Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
AMES, IA
usustatesman.com

Blood, sweat and tears — but no money

LOGAN — What’s green, valuable and something everyone wants? Money. And the Utah State University Men’s Rugby club is no exception. Last year, the club competed in their fall season and made it to tournaments in the spring. Because of success in their games, they were invited to travel to play in the national championship. However, they had to pass after realizing they couldn’t afford to get there.
LOGAN, UT
utahstories.com

Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?

The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!

Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
HEBER CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List

Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

