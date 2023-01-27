Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
National Signing Day Live: Oklahoma State Putting the Finishing Touches on Its 2023 Class
After an eventful early signing period and transfer portal haul, Oklahoma State is set to put the finishing touches on its 2023 signing class Wednesday as the regular signing period opens. Entering the day, OSU has a trio of unsigned prospects committed, and there could be a Signing Day surprise...
pistolsfiringblog.com
In-State Offensive Lineman Jamison Mejia Commits to Oklahoma State
OSU added a late commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day with a significant in-state talent, offensive lineman Jamison Mejia from Broken Arrow, deciding to stay within the state borders and play his college ball in black and orange. Mejia chose OSU over a reported offer sheet that included Virginia, Tulsa, Arkansas State and others.
Utah commit Kobe Boykin breaks down weekend visits to Arizona and Arizona State
Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior athlete Kobe Boykin spent the weekend in Arizona, checking out the Wildcats and Arizona State and was re-offered by both programs. Boykin is a long time Utah commitment but has been active taking visits and keeping his options open. He visited Washington just two weeks ago and was back on the road this past weekend.
Rising 2024 Prospect Siosefa Brown Commits to BYU
Brown is one of the top prospects in the state in the 2024 class
Utah lineman has Arizona at the top
Utah offensive lineman Nuku Mafi discusses the latest in his recruitment, including his two leaders.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for Bedlam
Record 12-9 12-9 Points Per Game 68.8 68.5. Series History (OU leads 141-104)
All-State WR Jake Hill Commits to BYU as PWO
Hill is a dual-sport athlete out of Snow Canyon High School
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames
Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
usustatesman.com
Blood, sweat and tears — but no money
LOGAN — What’s green, valuable and something everyone wants? Money. And the Utah State University Men’s Rugby club is no exception. Last year, the club competed in their fall season and made it to tournaments in the spring. Because of success in their games, they were invited to travel to play in the national championship. However, they had to pass after realizing they couldn’t afford to get there.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for powerful state position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
utahstories.com
Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?
The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
ksl.com
Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition
HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
lehifreepress.com
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List
Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
