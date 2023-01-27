Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
You and 49ers' Kyle Shanahan are both wrong about the refs
The 49ers' fan base and head coach were understandably frustrated, but this loss was not on the refs.
The 49ers' defensive coordinator opening has suddenly gotten spicy
The free agency of former Broncos coach Vic Fangio has officially become a full-blown saga.
Urban Meyer's Story About Nick Saban's Wife Is Going Viral
Urban Meyer told one heck of a story about Nick Saban's wife during a recent podcast appearance. Meyer, who famously led Ohio State and Florida to national titles, recalled a situation back in 1990 when he reached out to Saban himself about a job. “I called his home, and Terry Saban (Nick ...
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
Josh Sills, a rookie reserve guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted by a grand jury in Ohio on felony rape and kidnapping charges, the state's attorney general announced Wednesday. The NFL said later Wednesday that it had placed Sills on what amounts to paid leave on the commissioner's exempt...
