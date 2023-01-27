Read full article on original website
John Ivill
5d ago
was anyone surprised? Daddy likes to use civil forfeiture to make money for his office. just shows how much corruption is there.
Michael Turner
5d ago
what a joke 🤣 and they expect us to respect the justice system ?? clowns. this proves as long as you know the right people or have the right bank account you can get away with whatever you want. what about a pistol brace ??
Abbey Cummins
5d ago
Daughter of privilege. I wish the DA AND HIS STAFF treated every case with the same consideration. Just goes to show if you have money and connections you can buy anything.
