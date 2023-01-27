Graphic body cam footage shows violent attack on Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband

Police body cam footage shows the moment a man attacked Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home in October 2022. @BigadShaban / Twitter

Newly released footage shows Paul Pelosi being struck in the head with a hammer.

David DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in the early hours of October 28 and attacked Paul.

Pelosi later had surgery to repair a fractured skull and is expected to make a full recovery.

Newly released body cam footage shows the moment Paul Pelosi — the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was attacked in his San Francisco home in the early hours of October 28.

The footage, first obtained by NBC Bay Area reporter Bigad Shaban , below shows police arriving at the Pelosi residence.

The footage shows Pelosi struggling with a man — identified by police as David DePape — who takes a hammer and bashes Pelosi over the head with it.

The assault fractured Paul Pelosi's skull; he has since recovered and was released from the hospital. DePape has been charged with a slew of crimes, including assault and attempted murder.

Warning: The following footage is graphic.

The October 28 attack came as a shock to the political world. Pelosi recently told the New York Times that it's "going to be about three or four more months" before her husband is "really back to normal."

Over a month after the attack, Pelosi began to re-emerge in public , wearing a hat that concealed his healing skull.

Some figures on the political right downplayed or sought to make light of the attack .

At a rally with former President Donald Trump in Iowa in the days after the attack, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used the attack to score political points , saying Pelosi "should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker."

Trump himself alluded to baseless theories about the attack, saying in one interview that there were "weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks," while Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a photo of a "Paul Pelosi Halloween costume" composed of a hammer and a pair of briefs. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas waded into the fray as well .

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.