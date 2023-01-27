Read full article on original website
5 TV shows coming in February you need to watch
Every month, all the top streaming services come out with exciting new shows. Some are more high-profile than others (think The Last of Us), while others fly under the radar ,but are worth watching. Whatever mood you might be in, whether it’s romantic because of Valentine’s Day, hopeful with the end of winter in sight, or stressed out as you delve full force into the New Year, February is a great month for sitting back, relaxing, and checking out a new show.
Disney+ releases new poster and featurette for The Mandalorian season 3
The adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us) will soon return as Disney+ released a new poster and featurette for the third installment of The Mandalorian. The poster features The Mandalorian wielding the Darksaber on top of his spaceship, while the footage highlights the show as a global phenomenon.
Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Superhero movies were never the same after 2018. That’s due to the phenomenal critical and commercial success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. No spandex movie before it had quite married the fantastical with social commentary like that movie. And no big-budget comic book movie ever featured a cast with predominantly Black actors as its heroes and villains (sorry, Steel and The Meteor Man).
Netflix expands its spatial audio, number of devices that can download content
Netflix Premium subscribers are getting an enhancement to their service starting today. The streaming company has increased the number of devices that can download content for offline viewing from four to six. It’s also expanding the spatial audio feature it launched in 2022, making spatial audio available on its top 700 titles. The new features are included in the current price of a Premium plan.
12 movies that should’ve been longer
While many people these days complain about movies being too long, there are still plenty of movies that should’ve been longer, even the ones now considered masterpieces. If certain films had more time to develop their characters and plotlines, they certainly would’ve been looked upon much more fondly by audiences.
5 actors who should be Batman in The Brave and the Bold
James Gunn has finally announced his reboot of the DC Universe will include a film about Batman and Robin titled The Brave and the Bold. This project will follow the Caped Crusader as he fights crime alongside his biological son, Damian Wayne. With this great news, there must also come the great question: “Who will be the next Batman?”
Showtime is being merged into Paramount+
The streaming world continues to consolidate, but that’s not necessarily lessening the confusion over where to watch what. The latest move is with Showtime becoming a part of Paramount+. While parent company Paramount didn’t directly announce the change, it long had been in the running before Variety reported the news via an internal memo from Paramount CEO Bob Backish.
The Batman Part II, Superman: Legacy headline new DC film and TV slate
After much anticipation, James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their first slate of upcoming projects for DC Studios. The DC heads announced new projects, including The Batman Part II and Superman: Legacy, which will both be released in 2025. The Batman Part II will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role...
