Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Prepares for a 50th Anniversary Gala

January 27, 2023

Lee Evancho

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, February 7th at 6:00 pm the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention will host a Formal Attire 50th Year Gala at the Oxford Civic Center. If you are interested in more information please contact 256-831-4436 or email agency@gmail.com.

ASAP provides a variety or support groups, awareness programs, workshops, and training. A wide range of materials are available upon request to assist your organization efforts towards substance abuse prevention and other topics. ASAP works to build a network that utilizes services provided, not only by them, but with other agencies.

