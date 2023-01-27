Read full article on original website
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Former Panic! at the Disco Member Brendon Urie Shot With Airsoft Gun Says He ‘Pretended It Was Funny so I Could Keep My Job’
Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie. Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Teen Fuming After Teacher’s ‘Sexist’ Comment, Blames Andrew Tate for ‘Modern-Day Misogyny’
A woman's daughter came home from school fuming following a sexist remark from her teacher. Is Andrew Tate to blame?. Sharing the situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her teenage daughter was shut down after offering to help her teacher with a task, which was instead assigned to a male student.
TikTok Users Slam Beauty Influencer Mikayla for Allegedly Lying About Mascara
Controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira is under fire from the beauty community after allegedly lying about a L'Oreal mascara. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Mikayla went viral with a TikTok video of her raving about L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara product. "This literally just changed my life," Mikayla begins in the clip,...
Martha Stewart, 81, Looks Incredible in ‘Unfiltered’ Selfies: ‘No Facelift’
Martha Stewart loves the camera, and the camera loves Martha Stewart. On Instagram, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a series of zoomed-in selfies showing off her flawless face sans beauty filter. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates every other day," Stewart captioned her post. "Absolutely no...
Pastor Claims He Died and Went to Hell Where Demons Played Rihanna Music as Torture
In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music. Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest. Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done...
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year
The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Release Minutes After John Mayer Drops His Tour Dates
Did Taylor Swift just throw some shade toward ex John Mayer with the announcement of her upcoming music video for "Lavender Haze"? The jury's out for now, but fans certainly have some theories. Swift announced the release date — midnight tonight — for her "Lavender Haze" music video at 8:05AM...
SZA Squashes ‘Unfortunate’ Taylor Swift Chart Feud Rumors: ‘I’m Grateful’ (EXCLUSIVE)
According to the lyrics of her mega-smash "Kill Bill," SZA only has it out for her ex and his new girlfriend — not Taylor Swift!. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, SZA squashes the rivalry speculation that swirled after her album, SOS, dethroned Swift's Midnights album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
BTS’ Jin Reportedly Wins Vacation After Placing First in Military Talent Show
The charm of "Mr. Worldwide Handsome" has not dulled even in the military. BTS superstar Jin left for mandatory South Korean military service in December 2022, and since then, the group's fans (ironically known as ARMY) have eagerly awaited any update on the performer. According to Korean news outlet SBS,...
Abigail Breslin Just Got Married! Who Is Her Husband?
The 26-year-old actress best known for her role on TV series Scream Queens, as well as her work as a child star in the 2000s in films such as Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, announced the news via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 29). "Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned an...
Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss
A woman's iconic handling of a seemingly misogynistic and super awkward work incident has gone majorly viral on TikTok with over 13 million views as of publishing. Whitney, who works in corporate sales, posted a video of her confronting a male vendor after he inadvertently sent her a group chat in which he and his colleagues made inappropriate comments about her.
Reddit Believes Man Who ‘Ignored’ Wife During Birthday Dinner Might Have ‘Neurological Issues’
A woman claims her birthday dinner was a disaster after her husband "ignored" her. However, some on Reddit believe the man might be experiencing neurological issues. Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained that for the past two months, her husband usually "sits and stares" absently during their conversations.
This Texas Mom Asked TikTok if They Would Date Her 22 Year Old Son
Dating is hard- and sometimes your relatives take it upon themselves to try and match you with someone, which is exactly what this East Texas mom decided to do with a modern twist!. Rowdy Robinson, yes, Rowdy is his real name according to his mom, is a single, 22 year...
