Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Bozeman Locals Humbly Apologize About Bozeman To Stranded Travelers
Bozeman is a lovely town and all, but it's certainly not the cheapest place to get stranded when you're faced with terrible road conditions and nasty weather. Travelers that were looking for some guidance online got more than advice - they got apologies. You can imagine how busy the Montana...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
yourbigsky.com
Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston
4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo
BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
NBCMontana
4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case
Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
explorebigsky.com
LPHS girls ‘very strong,’ boys competitive for first half in losses to Manhattan Christian
The Lone Peak High School girls fell in a close loss to the Manhattan Christian High School Eagles on Thursday night, 50-42. Head coach Loren Bough described the game in a voicemail to EBS as a “very strong performance” against an Eagles squad ranked No. 4 in Montana Class C. The loss followed a dominant, 65-23 victory against Shields Valley on Jan. 19 and a 56-16 rout of Sheridan High School the following night.
County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James...
Comments / 0