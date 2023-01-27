Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Difficulty measuring methane slows plan to slash emissions
NEW YORK (AP) — Satellites, drones and airplanes equipped with infrared cameras will likely be the backbone of a new federal policy to fine the nation’s largest methane polluters. But the nascent industry has a long way to go before it can accurately measure just how much methane polluters are releasing. And the nation’s new methane reduction program, which was passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will allow the government to fine those polluters for methane emissions based on measurements taken in 2024. That leaves little time to get a reliable system in place.
FOX 28 Spokane
AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years
A new study using artificial intelligence finds that the world will likely warm a few more tenths of a degrees within the next 10 to 12 years and breach a key climate change threshold. The 2015 Paris agreement set a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times as a way to limit the most damaging effects of climate change. Earth is already at 1.1 or 1.2 degrees. A study that predicts future warming in a different way but with somewhat similar outcomes sees Earth crossing that threshold between 2033 and 2035. And what’s worse, machine learning predicts the planet hitting the 2-degree threshold around mid-century — even with sharp pollution cuts..
Comments / 0