Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game
A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl
If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
Where NJ families say they’ll move to if they leave the state
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Does Jalen Hurts Have a Girlfriend? — Who is Jalen Hurts Dating?
It’s no surprise that Philadelphia’s hottest bachelor is officially Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles has been the talk of the town since arriving in town following the 2020 NFL draft. Hurts, who will be the starting Quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl...
Who is the greatest New Jerseyan of all time?
The History Channel is running a special next week called "History's Greatest of All Time" hosted by former NFL great quarterback Peyton Manning. The show plans to try and name the GOAT in every aspect of life. They'll be looking at sports, historical figures, inventors, daredevils, business tycoons, etc. New...
NY Giants star, Paterson native Victor Cruz helps celebrate new NJ school
PATERSON — Retired New York Giants star Victor Cruz was back in his home city this week, helping celebrate a new chapter at his old school. Paterson STEAM High School has been open for classes since September, after years of it being shuttered. “I used to walk these very...
