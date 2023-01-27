A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO