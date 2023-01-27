ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Add this question to homelessness survey

Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
PORTLAND, OR
Edy Zoo

Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of Portland

PORTLAND, OR. - The city of Portland, Oregon, has become synonymous with the term "anarchic wonderland." In recent years, the city has been marred by acts of vandalism, arson, and street clashes between protesters and law enforcement. But what exactly is driving this chaos? Why has Portland become the epicenter of this type of unrest? To answer these questions, we must first understand the unique history and culture of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes

“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

