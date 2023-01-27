Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Readers respond: Add this question to homelessness survey
Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.
A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
PORTLAND, OR. - The city of Portland, Oregon, has become synonymous with the term "anarchic wonderland." In recent years, the city has been marred by acts of vandalism, arson, and street clashes between protesters and law enforcement. But what exactly is driving this chaos? Why has Portland become the epicenter of this type of unrest? To answer these questions, we must first understand the unique history and culture of the city.
Portland city laborers rally outside Portland City Hall ahead of planned strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, dozens of members of LiUNA Laborers' Local 483 joined together at a rally on Saturday, outside Portland City Hall, after the city and the union failed to agree to new contract terms after 10 months of negotiations. "We're here...
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes
“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80
Mike Schrunk, the humble public servant who masterfully led the largest district attorney’s office in the state for a record 32 years, died Monday from complications from battling Alzheimer’s disease, his family said. He was 80. As Multnomah County’s top prosecutor, Schrunk earned the respect of deputy prosecutors,...
WWEEK
Hundreds of City Workers Essential to Maintaining Basic Services Plan to Strike This Week
A city that has struggled with unsightliness in recent years is on the brink of a new setback: The workers who maintain trash cans and pick up syringes are preparing to strike this week, saying conditions are too dangerous and their pay hasn’t kept up with inflation. They are...
Readers respond: Taxes should improve our lot
If we are the richest country in the world, why don’t we have the best educational system, medical care and infrastructure? What are our taxes being used for? Just asking. To read more letters to the editor, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge
Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
kptv.com
Businesses at heart of 2020 downtown Portland protests struggle to bounce back
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Being in business for 40 years in downtown Portland, Saadi Nikoo got used to a steady stream of customers from all over the country and overseas too. But since COVID-19 and damaging riots in 2020 and 2021, he said those numbers just aren’t the same.
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
