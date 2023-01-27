Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Shot in Hand
During the evening hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Dothan Police Department responded to a report of a firearm assault in the 500 block of East Selma Street. Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male had received a gunshot to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Exact details are not known at this time due to conflicting information being provided. The exact location of the incident has not been determined as of now.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closure on Cottonwood Road
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — In February, lanes of Cottonwood Road will be closed for work. On Tuesday, February 7, Southeast Gas will close the westbound lanes of Cottonwood Road at Ross Clark Circle. A detour will be provided on Third Avenue back to Cottonwood Road. The work is anticipated...
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wtvy.com
McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
wtvy.com
Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event. Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14. Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump. Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — One Dothan road will be closed for the next week due to emergency work. The city’s contractor, L&K Contracting, will be performing emergency work for the next week on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the 500 and 600 blocks of West Burdeshaw Street, between Lanier Street and North Bell Street.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR). Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states. CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
wtvy.com
Kidnapping trial avoided with plea
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping. The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Shelter is such a necessity, from having a roof over your head to having a bed to crawl into each night. However, that has become harder for Alabamians to afford. Dr. Michael C. Threatt, the Senior Vice President and COO of the Dothan Housing Authority, explained...
WJHG-TV
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol Officials say the incident happened on State Road 77, at the intersection of Carter Circle, north of Crystal Lake. Troopers say the motorcycle was driving south...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
wdhn.com
Fire burns Dothan grocery and ministry
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
