During the evening hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Dothan Police Department responded to a report of a firearm assault in the 500 block of East Selma Street. Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male had received a gunshot to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Exact details are not known at this time due to conflicting information being provided. The exact location of the incident has not been determined as of now.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO