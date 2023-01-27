Police hunt for Oregon man accused of torture, attempted murder: ‘This is an all-hands-on-deck operation’

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”

