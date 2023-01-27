ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Police hunt for Oregon man accused of torture, attempted murder: ‘This is an all-hands-on-deck operation’

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

New photos of Oregon torture suspect as manhunt continues; victim remains hospitalized

The woman who authorities say was kidnapped and assaulted by a man who is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt remained in critical condition in a hospital Sunday. Grants Pass police said the search for the woman’s attacker continues. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Police warned Foster may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color. He may be using dating apps to lure other women to attack or to help him elude capture, police said last week.
GRANTS PASS, OR
mybasin.com

FORMER FUGITIVE WANTED IN OREGON FOR REAL ESTATE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers.  The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KEIZER, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110

In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
The Oregonian

Judge blasts wayward juror in closely watched Oregon murder trial: ‘You think this is a game?’

As the trial in a notorious murder dating back to the 1990s began this week, a spectator with no ties to the case sat alone in the back row of the public gallery. The woman brought the sci-fi novel “Dune,” turning to it as prosecutors carefully laid out their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., a 60-year-old facing a new trial in the 1996 killing of Susi Larsen whose body was later discovered in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
OREGON STATE
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
