Police hunt for Oregon man accused of torture, attempted murder: ‘This is an all-hands-on-deck operation’

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state's custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
The woman who authorities say was kidnapped and assaulted by a man who is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt remained in critical condition in a hospital Sunday. Grants Pass police said the search for the woman’s attacker continues. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Police warned Foster may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color. He may be using dating apps to lure other women to attack or to help him elude capture, police said last week.
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
Gov. Tina Kotek wants to tap Oregon’s savings accounts to pay for expanded initiatives to tackle the state’s housing shortage, homelessness crisis, behavioral health care needs and poor education outcomes. Kotek also wants the state to issue $770 million in debt to help build affordable homes for renters...
ASTORIA, Ore. — From the Clatsop County jail, 32-year-old Kenny Benton waits for treatment of his mental illness. Benton is currently deemed too mentally ill to aid and assist with his criminal trial. Instead, he attends weekly fitness to proceed hearings where lawyers, doctors, family members and a judge decide what comes next.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
As the trial in a notorious murder dating back to the 1990s began this week, a spectator with no ties to the case sat alone in the back row of the public gallery. The woman brought the sci-fi novel “Dune,” turning to it as prosecutors carefully laid out their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., a 60-year-old facing a new trial in the 1996 killing of Susi Larsen whose body was later discovered in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
