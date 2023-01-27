ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old arrested for domestic abuse and illegal possession of firearm in SLO

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested for domestic abuse and illegal possession of a semi-automatic firearm, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Law enforcement responded to the 3000 block of Violet Street where they discovered the 19-year-old repeatedly struck his former girlfriend causing injury and had fled the scene before police arrival.

Through an investigation into the incident, SLOPD revealed a previous Emergency Protective Order was held against the man for an attempted assault and was suspected of illegally owning a handgun.

Police obtained a gun violence restraining order and warrant for the 19-year-old's arrest. The man was arrested during a traffic stop and taken into custody, while officer conducted a search of his residence.

Officers found a semi-automatic handgun in the home. Under California state law it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to own a firearm.

Now booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail the SLO man faces the following charges.

  • Felony domestic violence
  • Misdemeanor violation of a court order
  • Felony burglary
  • Felony possession of firearm in violation of probation
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Anyone experiencing violence and abuse from an intimate partner is encouraged to access the following resources.

SLOPD strongly urges anyone experiencing intimate partner violence to call 911. Victims can also contact Lumina Alliance , the local intimate partner violence and sexual assault advocacy organization for assistance, 805-545-8888.

For those in Santa Barbara, local organization Domestic Violence Solutions offers resources and assistance.

The post 19-year-old arrested for domestic abuse and illegal possession of firearm in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

