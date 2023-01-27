Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
KCRA.com
Teen seriously injured after shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
A shooting Tuesday evening left a 17-year-old teen seriously injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Edwin A. Smith Community Park on Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive, the sheriff's office said. The boy was sent to the hospital, and he has life-threatening injuries.
Fire leaves 1 person dead, Sacramento firefighters say
(KTXL) — A fire in Sacramento left one person dead Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was at a home on Albion Way, near Ann Arbor Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood. Firefighters said the home had heavy smoke and that there were victims inside when they arrived. One person died and […]
17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Butte County Sheriff’s Office ‘committed’ to solving Tyler Dickson’s murder
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reiterated last week that it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of San Pablo resident Tyler Dickson at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said...
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, false imprisonment, forgery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 18. Amber Leigh Kaufman, 34, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
Deputies rescue chickens from burning building
(KTXL) — Several chickens were rescued by deputies from a structure fire in Placer County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. •Video above: Amazon driver rescues dog from burning vehicle The fire off Barton Road was beginning to spread toward a chicken coop when deputies forced the lock of the coop to gain entry […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: 8 DUIs, vandalism and drug arrests
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. William Manzer, 31, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit on the 100 block of Grass Valley Highway.
Driver suspected of DUI after van launches into the air, lands on home in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after their van went airborne and landed on top of a home in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m., a van was driving on McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova at an unknown rate of speed when it crossed Ambassador Drive in the 10600 block, went over a hill in the front yard of a home, where it then launched into the air and landed on top of the garage of the home. The crash caused significant damage to the garage and an adjacent room.There were two people in the home at the time, but they were not injured.Both people in the van -- the driver and a passenger -- were trapped inside and had to be extricated by the fire department. The driver was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."The driver was actually trapped inside for a while. Fire department had to come out and pull him out," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?
SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
davisvanguard.org
Man Sentenced to Probation, but Jailed Because No Space in Residential Program
WOODLAND, CA – A man convicted of vandalism and causing a forest fire was sentenced Tuesday here in Yolo County Superior Court to attend a mental health diversion court and a residential program instead of a jail sentence, but because the program did not have any available beds he was ordered to jail instead.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Accident Near Mosquito Road Sends Three People to the Hospital. A multiple-vehicle crash northeast of Placerville on January 26 resulted in three injuries. The accident occurred around 4:12 p.m. just north of Mosquito Road and Volz Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the vehicles overturned in the roadway.
Fox40
Vehicle crashes into garage in Rancho Cordova
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a garage in Rancho Cordova early Monday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and none of the three occupants of the home were injured. The sheriff’s office said the...
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice
LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
Fox40
Member of commission overseeing Sacramento Police questions special teams
The member says that it is better to be proactive about preventing crime rather than responding after the fact. Member of commission overseeing Sacramento Police …. The member says that it is better to be proactive about preventing crime rather than responding after the fact. Near Freezing Temperatures in the...
