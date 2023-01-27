ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

KLC presents liability grant to city, county library

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnMdL_0kTaTYwH00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Henderson locations were granted with some program funds.

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the city of Henderson and the Henderson County Public Library with 2022 Liability Grants. KLC says its members get the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2Zq2_0kTaTYwH00
    (Courtesy: Kentucky League of Cities)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmI14_0kTaTYwH00
    (Courtesy: Kentucky League of Cities)
New bourbon distillery coming to Henderson

Representatives for the city and the library thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. A news release says the city will use the money to purchase radio read meters for its gas company. The news release says the library will use the money to purchase personnel services, including employee handbooks and KLC training.

KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said, “KLC is proud to help our members focus on safety for their employees with the new equipment the city will purchase. Our staff also looks forward to working with the Henderson County Public Library to provide their team with training and materials to serve the people of the City of Henderson and Henderson County.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Baskett Community Fire Department gets lifesaving grant money

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Baskett Community Fire Department was given some good news today. Officials say the department was rewarded an Automated External Defibrillators (AED) grant through the Kentucky Fire Commission. The fire department says this will help it get more AEDs into First Responders and EMTs hands so the agency can better […]
BASKETT, KY
14news.com

KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
HENDERSON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Several Dubois County medical offices adjust hours due to inclement weather

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Several Memorial hospital and Health Care Center medical offices in Dubois County will be opening at 10 a.m. EST today due to the inclement weather. Unless otherwise noted, the following offices are impacted by this change: Jasper: Washington: Huntingburg: Dale: Loogootee: Petersburg: Ferdinand: French Lick: Shoals: Holland: Bristow: Santa Claus:
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Scam calls on the rise in the Post 16 district

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A complaint of a scammer stating he is with a law enforcement agency has been documented by Kentucky State Police in Henderson KSP says the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions all in an effort to gain personal information, such as credit and bankcard information. Police say at […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Weaver filing for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – City Council Jonathan Weaver is planning to file for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on January 31 at 3:30 p.m. Weaver said, “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond. I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Couples plan their ‘big day’ in Owensboro

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Soon-to-be married couples from across the Tri-State gathered in Owensboro Sunday afternoon for “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show”. The couples met one-on-one with wedding professionals to help plan their “big day”. Formal attire and wedding gowns were showcased at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were more than 30 vendors for make […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Business leaders serve up speeches in Spencer County

CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of people showed up for a lunch in Spencer County with the main menu item being a conversation about labor. Tables were full for the Spencer County Economic Development’s annual meeting Friday in Chrisney. The theme this year was “workforce”. Guests were invited to hear from several of the area’s […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy