KLC presents liability grant to city, county library

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Henderson locations were granted with some program funds.

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the city of Henderson and the Henderson County Public Library with 2022 Liability Grants. KLC says its members get the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer.

Representatives for the city and the library thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. A news release says the city will use the money to purchase radio read meters for its gas company. The news release says the library will use the money to purchase personnel services, including employee handbooks and KLC training.

KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said, “KLC is proud to help our members focus on safety for their employees with the new equipment the city will purchase. Our staff also looks forward to working with the Henderson County Public Library to provide their team with training and materials to serve the people of the City of Henderson and Henderson County.”

