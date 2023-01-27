Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
Louisville gets $21.4 million in funding for road safety improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $21 million is heading to Kentucky to improve safety on Louisville's roadways. The money comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and broadband.
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
Mask requirement lifted at UofL Health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The universal mask requirement at UofL Health will be lifted on Monday. "While masks will no longer be required for team members, patients and visitors after that date, we will not discourage anyone from wearing a mask if they wish," Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health, said.
publicnewsservice.org
Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand
Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
President of Baptist Health Louisville retiring, administration searching for replacement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of Baptist Health Louisville is retiring later this year after almost 40 years of service with the system. According to a news release, Larry Gray will continue working his position while a national search takes place to find his replacement. Officials say "internal candidates" will be considered, and that candidate searches usually take between five to seven months.
Louisville committee finalizes late-night safety recommendations for businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a community meeting in the Highlands this week, public safety leaders announced the Late Night Safety Advisory Committee has completed their safe practices booklet to share with bars in the area. Last year, Metro Council passed a resolution calling for the creation of the guidelines,...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
Wave 3
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
Samuel Plato built a legacy that people can still see today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s architecture can be described as eclectic, Victorian and modern depending on what part of town you’re talking about. Samuel Plato is the man to thank for some of that architecture. Architectural historian Steve Wiser said Plato was born in 1882 in Waugh, Alabama...
Can your burger recipe win the 'Derby Burger' challenge?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone and their mother says they have the best burger in town, but can they handle the heat? It's time to put those recipes to the test. Louisville officials are searching for the next "Derby Burger" Champion. Could it be you?. The Kentucky Derby Festival and...
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
'What kid doesn't like the gym?': Preventing violence with help from Louisville's favorite sport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between squeaks and swishes, in the back of this Okolona church, one voice calmed the court Tuesday night. Will Pitts: some in the group call him dad, but Tuesday night they all called him coach. "I mean he came from a lot," his son Chris Will...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize. According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United. After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory. "We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going...
Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties, media outlets reported.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0