Hanson Memorial High School has awarded Nathan Adams Twelfth Grade Student of the Year and Mia-Paige Cunningham as Eighth Grade Student of the Year. Adams is highly involved on campus and maintains a 4.0 GPA. He is Student Body President, a member of the Drama Club, a 2022 All-Academic Football and Cross-Country athlete and Quiz Bowl Captain. He strives to be a Christ-centered individual in all that he takes on. Cunningham strives to excel both academically and in service. She currently serves the Louisiana State Junior Beta Organization as vice president. She likes to dream big and is working hard to attain her goals. Both students will move on to the next round of selections, combining schools from across the Diocese of Lafayette.

FRANKLIN, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO