Outgoing Galatea royalty
Queen and King of Galatea LIII Mrs. George Jeffrey Beattie and Lee Dragna will be outgoing royalty as the women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea presents its tableau at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Viewing is by invitation only. Galatea will present its parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in Morgan City.
Galatea's next up on Mardi Gras schedule
Three area Mardi Gras balls have come and gone, now the women’s Krewe of Galatea is on tap to take the stage. Four more balls will follow leading up to Fat Tuesday which is Feb. 21. Seven area Mardi Gras parades will be held in the Tri-City area beginning...
AGNES LEWIS
Agnes Lewis, 85, a native of Weeks Island, La. and native of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. Visitation was held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette. Burial will be held in the Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery in Jeanerette, La.
Artist Round Up tentatively rescheduled for Feb. 6
The Artist Round Up scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Lamp Lighter Coffeehouse & Bistro in Franklin will be rescheduled after it was postponed because of the severe weather event that rolled through Acadiana that day. City of Franklin Main Street Director Ed “Tiger” Verdin said the event has...
St. Mary Parish Livestock Show winners
Shaunderic Conner of Franklin Senior High, above right, won the Overall Champion Showman award at the St. Mary Parish Livestock Show on Saturday, Jan. 21. A trophy in memory of Gregory Paul Ibert was presented to Conner, with Daniel Ibert representing the family. Many other family members were also present in honor of Greg Ibert. Below, Kennedi Chauvin of Franklin, a student at Hanson Memorial, is shown after winning Reserve Champion for her Pygmy Doe goat at the St. Mary Parish Livestock Show. Chauvin also won in the Pygmy Buck competition.
HENRY “JOHNNY” TABOR
Memorial services were held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home for Henry “Johnny” John Tabor, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by family. Fr. Christopher Cambre officiated at the services. Inurnment was held at...
PAUL ZACHARY COOK
Paul Zachary Cook, age 69, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born on March 27, 1953 to the late Allison and Isabelle Martin Cook in Morgan City, LA. Family and friends of Paul are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, January...
City of Franklin seeking artists for mural
The City of Franklin is looking for a Louisiana artist to design and paint a mural at the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park, located at 718 Main Street. Franklin Main Street Director Ed “Tiger” Verdin said that because there aren’t many muralists in the community, the city is limiting the hunt to Louisiana artists. A grant from the state Office of Cultural Development will pay the chosen artist up to $20,000 commission for the work.
PEARL MARY (FROMENTHAL) HAASE
Pearl Mary (Fromenthal) Haase, age 90, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 in Tyler, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 14, 1932 to the late Charles and Clothilde Champagne Fromenthal in Morgan City, LA. She was a loving mother who...
Atchafalaya stage inches upward
The sun sets Monday beyond the western end of the U.S. 90 bridge over Berwick Bay. After months of low water, the Atchafalaya stage at Morgan City was 3.42 feet early Wednesday, just below the 4-foot "action level" and well below the 6-foot stage that causes flooding inside the Morgan City and Berwick flood walls. Elsewhere on local waterways, Port of Morgan City Executive Director Raymond "Mac" Wade reported that dredging on the Bayou Chene is underway by the Crosby Corp. dredge Susan Crosby. Since Jan. 10, the dredge had removed about 300,000 cubic yards of material, Wade said.
Morgan City High's Sons signs with John Melvin
A couple of weeks after the fact, Madison Sons still feels good about her choice. Sons, a senior at Morgan City High, signed a letter of intent Jan. 20 to attend and play softball for John Melvin University in Crowley. Sons signed with a team that had yet to play...
Pepper spray led to evacuation of Morgan City Junior High
Morgan City police are investigating how pepper spray got into the heating-air conditioning system at Morgan City Junior High on Monday, leading authorities to evacuate the school and eventually send students home. The police had reported an “air-borne substance that was that was agitating students and making them sick,” Morgan...
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 27-29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call 985-380-4605. 6:53 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical. 7:42 a.m. Poplar/Elm streets; Animal complaint. 7:57 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance. 8:19 a.m. 3400 block of Second Street,...
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
Dorsonville named bishop for Houma-Thibodaux Diocese
The Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, who most recently served as auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington, has been named by Pope Francis to be bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The announcement came at a Wednesday morning press conference in Houma. Dorsonville succeeds Bishop Shelton Fabre, who...
3 theft arrests in Morgan City; 3 drug arrests in Assumption
Morgan City police reported three arrests on theft charges and another on methamphetamine possession charges. Assumption deputies reported three more drug arrests. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 54 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
Hanson announces Students of the Year
Hanson Memorial High School has awarded Nathan Adams Twelfth Grade Student of the Year and Mia-Paige Cunningham as Eighth Grade Student of the Year. Adams is highly involved on campus and maintains a 4.0 GPA. He is Student Body President, a member of the Drama Club, a 2022 All-Academic Football and Cross-Country athlete and Quiz Bowl Captain. He strives to be a Christ-centered individual in all that he takes on. Cunningham strives to excel both academically and in service. She currently serves the Louisiana State Junior Beta Organization as vice president. She likes to dream big and is working hard to attain her goals. Both students will move on to the next round of selections, combining schools from across the Diocese of Lafayette.
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
Another theft arrest reported by Morgan City police
Morgan City police made their fourth theft arrest in two days Tuesday, this one accompanied by a weapons charge. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office also reported two arrests on possession of stolen property charges. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department...
LSU, Army team up for coast engineering
LSU researchers and the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center are using the Louisiana coastline as a living laboratory as they team up to develop a set of engineering and design strategies to protect the Army’s infrastructure and people. The benefits of coastal wetlands are widely documented —...
