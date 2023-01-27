ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry for a snack? Buns from Ann Arbor’s Bao Space are affordable, delicious

ANN ARBOR, MI - I may have a mild obsession with the bao buns at Bao Space. But I think the cure is more of its bao buns. Between ones filled with pork, chicken and mushrooms, veggies or black sesame, I made my way to the bao emporium at 205 N. Main St. four times last month. Owners Raphael and Rongrong Yue bill their bao as more authentically Chinese than many of the machine-made or frozen ones typically seen in the U.S.
Ann Arbor science center expands programming with preschool, museum camps

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor science center and children’s museum are hoping to reach younger children with expanded summer programing. Although the Unity in Learning children’s summer camp has typically only been offered at the Leslie Science and Nature Center, a rising demand for children’s programming has prompted the center to offer a parallel camp at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. The center has also expanded its offerings to children ages four and five.
University of Michigan to reveal plans for massive housing, dining complex

The reshaping of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus housing — including design plans for a massive new housing and dining complex — will be the focus of the Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 16, the school said Tuesday. Architects will share design plans for a previously approved, 2,300-bed housing and dining complex to be built on the current Elbel Field. The last new residence hall built on campus, North Quad, was built in 2010...
Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
"Happy to be Alive", Plymouth man shares blood cancer story

(CBS DETROIT)- "I just heard the word cancer and everything went black and just was like, woah," says Paris Jones, recalling that day in 2019 when he was told he had blood cancer.It seems like just a short time ago, he was re-learning how to walk. It started with pneumonia, then pain in his lower back, then having a hard time moving accommodated with fractures and broken bones. Blood cancer was the diagnosis, rocking Jones and his family. "Treatment did not begin immediately based on our insurance," Jones says his family took to many resources to find the finances to pay...
Ann Arbor’s long-anticipated riverfront redevelopment breaks ground

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Broadway Park West development along the Huron River just north of downtown Ann Arbor — over a decade in the making — is finally happening. City officials, development team representatives and others gathered on the former DTE Energy property at 841 Broadway St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the long-anticipated project slated to invest about $160 million into reimagining the city’s riverfront.
Police searching for trio of rappers who disappeared after Michigan show was canceled

DETROIT -- Police are searching for three men who have been missing for 11 days after a rap concert they were scheduled to perform at was cancelled. According to the Associated Press, the three men, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker were set to perform on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but have not been heard from since the show was canceled shortly before it started due to an equipment problem.
