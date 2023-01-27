Read full article on original website
Church looking to transform house-turned-youth activity center into home again for refugees in Plymouth
DETROIT – Over the next three years, an estimated 4,000 refugees will resettle in Michigan. The folks over at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Plymouth are fundraising to transform a house-turned-youth activity center into a home again so that it can host refugees. Betsy Sole took on fundraising...
Hungry for a snack? Buns from Ann Arbor’s Bao Space are affordable, delicious
ANN ARBOR, MI - I may have a mild obsession with the bao buns at Bao Space. But I think the cure is more of its bao buns. Between ones filled with pork, chicken and mushrooms, veggies or black sesame, I made my way to the bao emporium at 205 N. Main St. four times last month. Owners Raphael and Rongrong Yue bill their bao as more authentically Chinese than many of the machine-made or frozen ones typically seen in the U.S.
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Michigan: Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Ann Arbor science center expands programming with preschool, museum camps
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor science center and children’s museum are hoping to reach younger children with expanded summer programing. Although the Unity in Learning children’s summer camp has typically only been offered at the Leslie Science and Nature Center, a rising demand for children’s programming has prompted the center to offer a parallel camp at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. The center has also expanded its offerings to children ages four and five.
Industrial land in Ann Arbor that has been sitting for decades is getting a new look, name
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is a place for a lot of outdoor recreation, but on the city’s north side, there are seven acres of land that have been just sitting there for decades. While there are many ideas on what you can do with the land...
Love of Bonsai has grown in this University of Michigan curator for nearly 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jack Sustic drives about an hour from his Swartz Creek home west of Flint to Ann Arbor and back twice a week to continue a passion he cultivated nearly four decades ago. Sustic, 62, is the curator of bonsai trees at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and...
University of Michigan to reveal plans for massive housing, dining complex
The reshaping of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus housing — including design plans for a massive new housing and dining complex — will be the focus of the Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 16, the school said Tuesday. Architects will share design plans for a previously approved, 2,300-bed housing and dining complex to be built on the current Elbel Field. The last new residence hall built on campus, North Quad, was built in 2010...
Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
True North Jerky and Foods near Chelsea to close
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Meat lovers in and around Chelsea may need to find a new go-to spot. True North Jerky and Foods, 12855 E. Old U.S. Highway 12, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Feb. 12. Owners John and Courtney Heller shared this on Jan. 25 with a Facebook post.
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
"Happy to be Alive", Plymouth man shares blood cancer story
(CBS DETROIT)- "I just heard the word cancer and everything went black and just was like, woah," says Paris Jones, recalling that day in 2019 when he was told he had blood cancer.It seems like just a short time ago, he was re-learning how to walk. It started with pneumonia, then pain in his lower back, then having a hard time moving accommodated with fractures and broken bones. Blood cancer was the diagnosis, rocking Jones and his family. "Treatment did not begin immediately based on our insurance," Jones says his family took to many resources to find the finances to pay...
Ann Arbor’s long-anticipated riverfront redevelopment breaks ground
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Broadway Park West development along the Huron River just north of downtown Ann Arbor — over a decade in the making — is finally happening. City officials, development team representatives and others gathered on the former DTE Energy property at 841 Broadway St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the long-anticipated project slated to invest about $160 million into reimagining the city’s riverfront.
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
Police searching for trio of rappers who disappeared after Michigan show was canceled
DETROIT -- Police are searching for three men who have been missing for 11 days after a rap concert they were scheduled to perform at was cancelled. According to the Associated Press, the three men, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker were set to perform on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but have not been heard from since the show was canceled shortly before it started due to an equipment problem.
