Camden, NJ

CBS Philly

Police: man shot after parking his car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot walking home in Frankford late Monday night.The shooting took place at Cottage and Haworth Streets. Police say seven shots were fired in total, but the man was only hit twice. "He was able to tell police that he had just parked his car. He was walking to his car when he was approached and he was shot. We are not sure of the motive at this time. It's possibly robbery,"  Chief Inspector Small said.   Police are now pulling cameras from the area and working to get a better description of the shooter's identity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Pair ran rooster-fighting operation out of N.J. home, cops say

Two New Jersey men ran a rooster fighting-operation out of a home in Atlantic County where other dead birds and neglected animals were also found, authorities said. State Police and the prosecutor’s office raided the home in Buena after getting an anonymous tip and found “dozens” of roosters trained to fight, equipment used to train the roosters to fight and more than 100 other birds living in unsanitary condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Corner Ketch Road

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road on Sunday (1/29) evening. Investigators have identified the victim as Jack Birch, a 47-year-old man of Newark. As a reminder,...
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are still on the scene investigating a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
NEWARK, DE
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Roads in Audubon

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing work on a gas main on Wyoming Avenue in Audubon from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, there will be a full road closure of Wyoming Avenue between Chestnut and Oak streets. From...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Three Wounded In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City

Three people were wounded during an afternoon shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1:05 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of north Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton stabbing suspect in custody

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses

On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
HAMMONTON, NJ

