Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA
There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels
There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Watch a drone release insects over hop yards for sustainable pest control in this Yakima Chief Hops video series
Toni Lynn Adams is the digital marketing coordinator for Yakima Chief Hops, and she produces engaging content. I’m always visiting the excellent YCH blog where I constantly see her byline, and thusly Yakima Chief Hops is constantly in our headlines — from expanding its CO2 extract facilities to its Bigger Than Beer podcast (a series dedicated to women). Over the last year, Adams has taken engagement to another level, releasing a set of Toni Lynn Tries videos with YCH, where Adams teaches us about the world of hop farming and processing. For instance, I was never aware how bale stitching worked until Toni Lynn tried it at Double R Ranches in the video above. It looks difficult.
Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art
Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
goodfruit.com
Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington
Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Yakima Police Trying To Slow Drivers Find Those Impaired
Yakima Police Officers are busy trying to send a message to drivers in Yakima to slow down and not run red lights. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. You can't say Officers aren't busy...
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive
Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
yaktrinews.com
Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks
YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
Got Tickets in Collection? Yakima Courts Start Amnesty Program
Officials in Yakima County are offering an Amnesty Program for people who owe money to the local court system. A press release from county officials say a number of different courts are involved in the program including Yakima County District Court (Includes Union Gap, Moxee, Mabton & Grandview Municipal Courts) plus Yakima Municipal Court, Selah Municipal Court and Zillah Municipal Court.
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments
ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Comment Sought On Proposal To Remove Causeway At Yakima Mouth
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. In partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for public feedback on a draft report studying proposed next steps to restore the Yakima River delta.
KIMA TV
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
KIMA TV
Granger police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery of a local market
GRANGER, Wash. -- The Granger Police Department is looking for a suspect that was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at El Ranchito Market in Granger on Sunday. At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say four men robbed El Ranchito Market at gunpoint. They have identified one of the...
