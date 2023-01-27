ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA

There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
YAKIMA, WA
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Watch a drone release insects over hop yards for sustainable pest control in this Yakima Chief Hops video series

Toni Lynn Adams is the digital marketing coordinator for Yakima Chief Hops, and she produces engaging content. I’m always visiting the excellent YCH blog where I constantly see her byline, and thusly Yakima Chief Hops is constantly in our headlines — from expanding its CO2 extract facilities to its Bigger Than Beer podcast (a series dedicated to women). Over the last year, Adams has taken engagement to another level, releasing a set of Toni Lynn Tries videos with YCH, where Adams teaches us about the world of hop farming and processing. For instance, I was never aware how bale stitching worked until Toni Lynn tried it at Double R Ranches in the video above. It looks difficult.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art

Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
YAKIMA, WA
goodfruit.com

Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington

Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
PROSSER, WA
107.3 KFFM

Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal

Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive

Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Got Tickets in Collection? Yakima Courts Start Amnesty Program

Officials in Yakima County are offering an Amnesty Program for people who owe money to the local court system. A press release from county officials say a number of different courts are involved in the program including Yakima County District Court (Includes Union Gap, Moxee, Mabton & Grandview Municipal Courts) plus Yakima Municipal Court, Selah Municipal Court and Zillah Municipal Court.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima

A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments

ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
ZILLAH, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Comment Sought On Proposal To Remove Causeway At Yakima Mouth

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. In partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for public feedback on a draft report studying proposed next steps to restore the Yakima River delta.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
