mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
Police searching for missing Sherwood man
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
Benton 13-year-old hit-and-run laid to rest amid investigation
The casket is now closed but the investigation is still open into the death of a 13-year-old in Benton. Saturday, Family and friends remembered the teen's life.
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
KATV
Little Rock police officers involved in death of 'potentially suicidal' man identified
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Little Rock police officers involved in the death of a 31-year-old "potentially suicidal" white man were identified by the department on Friday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, Larry Mears Jr. and Scott Hampton responded to an "assist medical" call in the 2100 block of West 18th Street in the early morning hours of Thursday.
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
KATV
Indian family in Conway still searching for 14-year-old daughter who ran away 2 weeks ago
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A family in Conway is desperately searching for their 14-year-old daughter. Tanvi Marupally has been missing for two weeks, after she ran away from school on Jan. 17. Her family alerted police that evening when she didn't come home and initiated searches for her, handing...
Utah man charged with homicide after allegedly causing multi-car wreck that killed 5 Arkansas students
Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
KATV
Developing road conditions around central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV's Jeane' Franseen reported live from Interstate-630 to give the residents of Little Rock a better look at the road conditions. There are not a lot of vehicles driving on the roads and the roads are looking clear. Since the early afternoon Arkansas Department of...
bigfoot99.com
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
North Little Rock fire marshal gives tips on keeping warm safely when the power goes out
All eyes will be on the power lines with another round of winter weather headed for central Arkansas, and if power goes out, local fire departments say they want people to be prepared with ways to stay warm and stay safe.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
