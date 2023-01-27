Read full article on original website
Should You Go All In on Dividend Stocks in 2023?
Dividend stocks promise recurrent income for you -- regardless of the general market's performance. These stocks are often popular when investors are seeking safety.
Is Intel's Dividend in Trouble?
The CFO's comments about the dividend seem open to interpretation. The company still believes its investment strategy will grow its cash flow in the future.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply's net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. The stock's premium valuation appears to be deserved.
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy.
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you.
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023
American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway.
Nasdaq Bear Market: Cathie Wood Is Still Bullish on These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks
Roku faces some near-term headwinds, but its growth opportunity is sizable. Block's two burgeoning digital finance ecosystems make it a rising force in the fintech space. A cryptocurrency resurgence could catapult Coinbase shares higher.
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
Copart's management believes that higher used car prices can slow down its revenue growth, but fortunately, prices are coming back down. Copart has good profit margins and a history of using profits to strengthen competitive advantages. Management has a track record of allocating capital prudently.
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
Is This Cruise Stock Due for Major Growth Ahead?
Lindblad continues to see increased demand for adventure travel. Last quarter's revenue grew more than 100% year over year. Current-year bookings outpace pre-pandemic levels.
