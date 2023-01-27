The CFO's comments about the dividend seem open to interpretation. The company still believes its investment strategy will grow its cash flow in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO