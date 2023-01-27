Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin = Horrible fight says Michael Hunter
By Charles Brun: Michael Hunter labels the Anthony Joshua vs. American Jermaine Franklin clash for April 1st as a “Horrible fight” for people to watch, but he understands why it’s an important match for AJ to make, given that he’s with a new trainer Derrick James.
Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
Tim Tszyu says Tony Harrison will be in for a “Shock” on March 12th
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Tszyu says his opponent, former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison will be in for a “shock” on March 12th when they meet in Sydney, Australia. The unbeaten Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will take the 32-year-old Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) to the deep end...
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
Edgar Berlanga meets with Oscar La Hoya, could he sign with Golden Boy?
By Dan Ambrose: Free agent Edgar Berlanga posted a photo of him on social media meeting today with Golden Boy Promotion’s top brass, Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez, in what could lead to him signing with them. It’s unclear what fights would be available for the 26-year-old...
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next
By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
Is the Bivol and Beterbiev Showdown Still On?
By Ken Hissner: Over the weekend, we watched Russian-born WBC, WBO, and IBF World Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev out of Montreal, Canada, defend his titles in a much more difficult match than expected before stopping the UK’s Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. After seven rounds, Yarde was up...
Will Eddie Hearn block Bivol vs. Beterbiev undisputed fight?
By Sean Jones: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn could be an obstacle to having the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev undisputed clash next because he’s got other fights he wants to take place before those two meet. Hearn says he wants WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to fight Joshua...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk targeted for April 29th for undisputed heavyweight championship
By Jake Tiernan: The still unsigned Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for April 29th, provided it gets made. According to Mike Coppinger, April 29th is the date Fury-Usyk will take place. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has already negotiated his side of the deal with the Saudis, and now we’re waiting to see if the WBC belt holder Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will agree to a deal with them.
Are boxing fans starting to lose interest in Crawford vs Spence?
By Alex Fesl: In case you missed it, this past weekend, Oscar De La Hoya posted a picture online of Terrance Crawford, Bernard Hopkins, and himself at the Golden Boy Promotions headquarters. Not much context was included in the Twitter picture, but most fans assumed Oscar was making a pitch to convince Crawford to partner with Golden Boy Promotions. Oscar later confirmed his intentions to Fight Hub TV in a quick interview.
Brandon Figueroa battles Mark Magsayo on March 4th on Showtime
By Allan Fox: Brandon Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) fights Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) on March 4th on Showtime for the interim WBC interim 126-lb strap at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The card starts off at 9:00 p.m. ET. You got to like Figueroa to win this fight...
WBC president shuts down Beterbiev vs. Bivol, Artur must fight Callum Smith next
By Jim Calfa: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against his WBC mandatory challenger Callum Smith, and he can’t face WBA champ Dmitry Bivol as he would like to do. Bivol is ineligible to fight Beterbiev because the World Boxing Council prohibits...
Frank Warren talks Beterbiev win over Yarde
By Jake Tiernan: Promoter Frank Warren is pleased with the performance from Anthony Yarde in a losing effort against IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev last Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Warren feels that Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) showed that he’s a world...
Mario Barrios discusses Jovanie Santiago fight on Feb.11th, targeting vacant title
By Dan Ambrose: The tough former WBA light welterweight champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will be looking to end his losing streak by battling the hard-hitting Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled 10 round co-feature fight on the undercard of Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster card on Showtime Boxing on February 11th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The televised card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.
Canelo Alvarez wants revenge against Dmitry Bivol says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez wants his revenge against Dmitry Bivol, and he won’t step aside so that he could fight unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed championship. “The problem is, you’ve got Callum Smith that’s been ordered. You’ve got Canelo Alvarez, who...
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 3 possible sites in Las Vegas, Nevada for April 15th
By Craig Daly: The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is being targeted at one of the following venues on April 15th on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, or MGM Grand. Boxing Scene is reporting the news of the Tank vs. Ryan fight heading to...
Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
