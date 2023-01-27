Is Christian McCaffrey playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on 49ers RB's playoff status vs. Eagles

Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
George Kittle Gives Brutally Honest Reaction to 49ers’ QB Woes in Loss to Eagles
The star tight end reflected on Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson’s injuries following San Francisco’s NFC Championship loss.
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses injury riddled loss to Eagles in NFC Championship
PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s season ending 31-7 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed losing quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, says Purdy was unable to throw when he returned to the game with an elbow injury and talks about dropping the NFC Championship in consecutive seasons.
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
Sporting News
Panthers owner David Tepper admits Matt Rhule hire was 'mistake': 'I could have run a better process'
The Matt Rhule era did not go as planned for the Panthers, and owner David Tepper took the blame for it at a Tuesday news conference. Tepper acknowledged while introducing Carolina's new head coach, Frank Reich, that he had learned a lot about the NFL's hiring process since he made Rhule his first coaching hire in 2020.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos hire Russell Wilson's perfect coach, Saints score key draft capital
The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback. They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. Although Denver gave some significant draft capital to land their 20th coach in franchise history,...
Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader. The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
NBC Sports
Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
Look: Aaron Donald's Tweet During 49ers Game Is Going Viral
Just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams winning the NFC Championship, Aaron Donald took delight in watching the San Francisco 49ers get eliminated again. Tweeting a GIF of himself celebrating last season's Super Bowl victory, Donald simultaneously enraged Niners ...
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
Sporting News
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
NBC Sports
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Tom Brady Is Trending For One NFL Contender Following Sunday's Games
A key talking point of the last two weeks has been Tom Brady's NFL future. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, rumors about a change of scenery have followed Brady. Former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski predicted Brady would return to the Bucs. ...
