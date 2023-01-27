Read full article on original website
Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to seal a loan move to PSG with Chelsea winger set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in England
Cheslea are ready to accept a loan proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is in Paris already ahead of joining PSG for the rest of the season. Ziyech moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 having starred in the Dutch team's stunning march to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
CBS Sports
Joao Cancelo (Man City to Bayern), Weston McKennie (Juventus to Leeds) and the transfer deadline latest
We're almost 24 hours away from Tuesday's transfer window deadline ⌛ as the rumors mill continues to churn at a rapid pace. I'm Mike Goodman, and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter, we'll make sure you've got everything you need to keep track of the madness and 👀 surprising moves (like Joao Cancelo leaving Man City Bayern Munich). In addition, we will make sure you're up to date on just how incredible Napoli continue to be, plus the rest of the takeaways from this weekend's action. Let's get to it.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Report: Joao Cancelo's Shock Move to Bayern Munich Ends Manchester City Career
From being one of the most consistent players in the first-team squad to being left on the bench, Joao Cancelo's move to Bayern Munich has come as a surprise to everyone.
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
CBS Sports
USMNT transfers: Weston McKennie wasn't the only American who moved, or tried to, before the deadline
The transfer window is done and dusted but it has been quite a window for Americans on the move... or not. Weston McKennie has joined Leeds United from Juventus, Matthew Hoppe has moved to Hibernian on loan but Konrad de la Fuente's deal broke down at the last second with a chance to move to Hull City on loan from Olympique Marseille falling apart.
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
FIFA Club World Cup Begins As Al Ahly Beat Auckland City To Set Up Seattle Sounders Clash
The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup got underway on Wednesday as Al Ahly beat Auckland City 3-0 in Tangier, Morocco.
Report: Manchester City Rejected Loan Offer For Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City for the rest of the season even though Barcelona have shown an interest in the Portuguese international.
Marcel Sabitzer: Manchester United and Chelsea vie for Bayern Munich midfielder
Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired about a deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer, with the London club seeking a permanent signing while their rivals pursue a loan move.The Bundesliga champions would be open to giving the Austrian midfielder time elsewhere, and an agreement with United could be a deal that suits both sides.United, who are only pursuing temporary moves, suddenly have a shortage in midfield after the injury to Christian Eriksen, which is expected to leave him out until April, while Chelsea are surveying options as they restructure their midfield. As reported by The Independent, the Stamford Bridge...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Tielemans, Ziyech, Maguire, Porro, Bellerin, Elanga
Arsenal are considering a late bid for 25-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract this summer. (90 Min) Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)
Soccer-Union stage 2-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg for German Cup last eight spot
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Union Berlin came from a goal down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 in the German Cup on Tuesday and reach the quarter-finals. Union, who earlier on Tuesday spectacularly failed to sign Spain international Isco with talks collapsing in Berlin even after the player had passed his medical, fell behind after five minutes.
Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are the heartbeat of US soccer and core of Leeds' EPL survival bid
Make no mistake about it, Leeds are America's Premier League team. And the nickname 'Leeds United States of America' grew stronger on Monday night, when Weston McKennie joined Monday.
