Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Courtney Vandersloot Leaving Sky, Says Goodbye to Chicago
Courtney Vandersloot leaving Sky, says goodbye to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky were just dealt another blow. A few days after Candace Parker announced she would be leaving the Sky and signing with the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced she is also leaving Chicago.
Bears Hire Jon Hoke as the New Cornerbacks/Pass Game Coordinator
Bears name Jon Hoke cornerbacks/pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made four changes to their staff on Wednesday, including the hiring of Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, according to a release from the team. Despite rumblings of former Bears player and coach, Chris...
Rich Eisen Says Bears Should Sell Idea They Plan to Draft a QB
NFL analyst: Bears should toss smoke screen for draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the end of the Bears' season in January, they made it pretty clear Justin Fields would be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. "We had good conversations. I'm excited for the direction he's...
Former Bears LB Khalil Mack Replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl
Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury.
Fall Out Boy to Kick Off Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field With Other Chicago Bands
Fans who missed out on Fall Out Boy's surprise Chicago set at the Metro this month will have another chance to see the group in their beloved home city as the band will be kicking off their new stadium tour "So Much for (Tour) Dust" at Wrigley Field -- and they'll be doing it with other popular city bands.
When Do Beyoncé Tickets Go On Sale? For Chicago Show, Registration Deadline is Coming Up
Fans will soon have the chance through Ticketmaster to buy tickets for Beyoncé's newly announced "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour, which stops in Chicago in July. However, a handful of exclusive presales and a lengthy "Verified Fan" registration process has led many music lovers to share their skepticism on social media.
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young scores 135 points, wins by 125 in city playoff game
According to social media reports, Whitney Young led 80-4 at halftime. The Dolphins (19-5) are a perennial powerhouse in Illinois with five Class 4A state championship game appearances and three titles since 2008. Whitney Young was the city tournament's No. 1 seed while Kennedy – which entered with a respectable...
NBA's Last Two Minute Report Validates Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Beef
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts
Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
Luke Getsy Coaching Senior Bowl ‘Tremendous Opportunity' for Bears
Getsy coaching Senior Bowl 'tremendous opportunity' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be working with some of the best prospects set to hit the NFL draft this week as he works as the head coach of the American Squad at the Senior Bowl. Getsy has never been a head coach before, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for him personally. Getsy believes it’s an even bigger moment for the Bears, though.
Bulls' Up-And-Down Month Defined by Multiple Blown Big Leads
Bulls' January defined by blown double-digit leads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Jan. 2, the Chicago Bulls ushered in the new year by blowing a 21-point lead and losing in overtime to the Cavaliers, albeit aided by a blown call that ultimately allowed Donovan Mitchell to parade to 71 points.
pmq.com
National Pizza & Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 22-23
Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food, and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza & Pasta Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22 and 23.
Chicago Mayoral Race: Lightfoot, Green Blast Wilson For ‘Rabbits' Remark at Forum, Wilson Defends His Take on Suspects
Community activist Ja’Mal Green and Mayor Lori Lightfoot lit into fellow mayoral candidate Willie Wilson during a debate Tuesday night for insisting that police be allowed to hunt “people down like rabbits.”. In the most pointed exchange, Green argued that such comments reflect the mindset that led to...
Ald. Tom Tunney Endorses Paul Vallas in Chicago Mayoral Race
Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney, retiring from his post in the 44th ward at the conclusion of his term, has endorsed former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the 2023 mayoral election. Tunney, who was selected as the city’s vice mayor by current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2019, is now...
Suburban Chicago High School Basketball Game Ends in Chaos After Reports of Shots Fired
An exciting high school basketball game in a northern Chicago suburb Tuesday became a frightening and frantic scene after reports of shots fired drew a large police presence and created chaos for parents and players. According to officials, the incident took place during Tuesday evening's Zion vs. Waukegan basketball game,...
15 Years Later, the Tinley Park Lane Bryant Murders Remain Unsolved
It has been 15 years since five women were killed inside the back room of a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in a murder that shocked many and left police and investigators perplexed. In the years that followed the shocking and tragic crime, investigators say they have received some...
Eater
Actors Alison Brie and Dave Franco Visit Chicago’s New Dine-In Movie Theater
The effort to transform the area around Wrigley Field, one that was once full of sports bars and dives, kicked off right after the Ricketts family took ownership of the Chicago Cubs in 2009 and a movie theater has long been part of that vision. Now, 14 years later, Alamo...
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
