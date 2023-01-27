ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot Leaving Sky, Says Goodbye to Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot leaving Sky, says goodbye to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky were just dealt another blow. A few days after Candace Parker announced she would be leaving the Sky and signing with the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced she is also leaving Chicago.
NBC Chicago

Bears Hire Jon Hoke as the New Cornerbacks/Pass Game Coordinator

Bears name Jon Hoke cornerbacks/pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made four changes to their staff on Wednesday, including the hiring of Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, according to a release from the team. Despite rumblings of former Bears player and coach, Chris...
NBC Chicago

Rich Eisen Says Bears Should Sell Idea They Plan to Draft a QB

NFL analyst: Bears should toss smoke screen for draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the end of the Bears' season in January, they made it pretty clear Justin Fields would be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. "We had good conversations. I'm excited for the direction he's...
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts

Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Chicago

Luke Getsy Coaching Senior Bowl ‘Tremendous Opportunity' for Bears

Getsy coaching Senior Bowl 'tremendous opportunity' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be working with some of the best prospects set to hit the NFL draft this week as he works as the head coach of the American Squad at the Senior Bowl. Getsy has never been a head coach before, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for him personally. Getsy believes it’s an even bigger moment for the Bears, though.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Up-And-Down Month Defined by Multiple Blown Big Leads

Bulls' January defined by blown double-digit leads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Jan. 2, the Chicago Bulls ushered in the new year by blowing a 21-point lead and losing in overtime to the Cavaliers, albeit aided by a blown call that ultimately allowed Donovan Mitchell to parade to 71 points.
pmq.com

National Pizza & Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 22-23

Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food, and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza & Pasta Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22 and 23.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

