Read full article on original website
Related
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
979weve.com
148th Doing Night Flying This Week
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Residents in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may notice the sound of jets overhead in the evening this week as the 148th Fighter Wing conducts night flying exercises. The F-16 pilots will be training for air to air refueling using...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
Massive, game-changing iron air battery farm coming to Minnesota
BECKER, Minn. -- Xcel Energy will soon add iron air batteries to its growing portfolio of renewable energy initiatives after inking a new deal with the Massachusetts-based Form Energy.The batteries are part of a 10 megawatt system designed to store energy for up to 100 hours, an exponentially higher number than the capacity of lithium-ion batteries."We're on track to reduce our electric system carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050," Xcel Chairman and CEO Bob Frenzel said. "As we build more renewable energy into our systems, our partnership with Form Energy opens the door to...
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Have You Heard The Legend About One Wisconsin Town That Completely Disappeared?
Legends say one Wisconsin town and all of its residents completely vanished in the early 1990s, but is there any truth behind the stories?. Sometimes we come across things on social media that really confuse and/or infuriate us, but sometimes you find something that fascinates you like this post I saw shared on the Strange Wisconsin Facebook Group...
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
River Falls Journal
St. Croix County DA struggles to hire
In a small office on the second floor of the St. Croix County Government Center, Assistant District Attorney Aaron Damrau sits at his desk, surrounded by the day's work. He has dressed up the dull space with plants on his window sill. They overlook a parking lot layered with a thin layer of snow coating the black pavement. He commuted from across state lines that morning. He and his partner live in a suburb of the Twin Cities.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
spectrumnews1.com
Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife
VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week
January in Minnesota. Isn't it lovely? Actually, January 2023 has been warmer than a typical January in Minnesota, but we're now a couple of days into a cold blast that will stick around most of the week. Wind chill readings throughout Minnesota will be well below zero all day Monday...
UPMATTERS
Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right?. Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, it has been a tradition to...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Comments / 0