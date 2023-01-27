ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop

(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
979weve.com

148th Doing Night Flying This Week

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Residents in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may notice the sound of jets overhead in the evening this week as the 148th Fighter Wing conducts night flying exercises. The F-16 pilots will be training for air to air refueling using...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Massive, game-changing iron air battery farm coming to Minnesota

BECKER, Minn. -- Xcel Energy will soon add iron air batteries to its growing portfolio of renewable energy initiatives after inking a new deal with the Massachusetts-based Form Energy.The batteries are part of a 10 megawatt system designed to store energy for up to 100 hours, an exponentially higher number than the capacity of lithium-ion batteries."We're on track to reduce our electric system carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050," Xcel Chairman and CEO Bob Frenzel said. "As we build more renewable energy into our systems, our partnership with Form Energy opens the door to...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota

Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

St. Croix County DA struggles to hire

In a small office on the second floor of the St. Croix County Government Center, Assistant District Attorney Aaron Damrau sits at his desk, surrounded by the day's work. He has dressed up the dull space with plants on his window sill. They overlook a parking lot layered with a thin layer of snow coating the black pavement. He commuted from across state lines that morning. He and his partner live in a suburb of the Twin Cities.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife

VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right?. Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, it has been a tradition to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

