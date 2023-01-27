Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
Very High Traffic Desirable Missoula Plot Just Offered For Sale
Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
Your Guide to Missoula Breweries for Delicious Refreshment
I think Montana has the best beer in the world, and no offense to the breweries from other Montana towns, I also think that's mostly thanks to Missoula. It's not enough for me to drink local, I drink hyperlocal. I consider any beer brewed more than 10 blocks from my apartment to be an import. That's only halfway a joke considering most of the beer I drink is brewed within a walking distance of where I'm sitting at this very moment. So speaking from experience, here's some great Missoula breweries to visit if you're in the mood to drink local:
Missoula Woman Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic, Has 6th DUI Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the area of Russell and Mount for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An officer spoke with fire and medical personnel who stated they believed the suspect vehicle was attempting to leave the scene. An...
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!
Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Missoula SWAT Responds for Man Who Threatened Poverello Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, at approximately 2:21 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of the Poverello Center for a report of a male being aggressive with a knife. The complainant had notified 911 that a male had threatened a staff member.
Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula
Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
Missoula Task Force tells Drug Dealers ‘We’re Coming After You’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A newly formed local Missoula law enforcement drug task force has been formed with a simple message for drug dealers; ‘We’re coming after you’. KGVO hosted Lieutenant Sean Manraksa with the Missoula Police Department on Monday’s Talk Back program, and the message...
False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
When Will Texas Roadhouse Open in Missoula?
After years of rumors, the way is finally open for the acclaimed steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse in Western Montana. But you'll have to wait to tuck some steak or ribs. Probably until next year. The idea of luring Texas Roadhouse to set up shop in Missoula has been circulating for...
Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
Man Gets Caught With Over 700 Fentanyl Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, dispatch received a call from an individual stating that their missing phone was pinging inside the Walmart on Mullan Road. When Missoula Police Department Officers arrived, they met with loss prevention who stated they observed a male that fit the description of the male in a photograph from the investigation the day before.
Montana ‘Rez Ball': Netflix to Cast Native Actors for New Series
Montana is home to 7 native American reservations. Each represents different tribes. And even though Montana may not have the most Native Americans or the most reservations than other states, we certainly have some very talented people that come from these different places. Including some very talented athletes. Take the...
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
Do You Know About This ‘Sneaky’ Snowshoeing Trail in Missoula?
Winter sports in and around Missoula often focus on downhill skiing and snowboarding. Then, you have those that are interested in cross-country skiing. Further down on the list is snowshoeing. Some outlets are reporting that snowshoeing’s popularity is on the rise while other data suggests it’s on the decline.
90s Kids Unite! Check Out The Tecmo Super Bowl Tournament
If you grew up playing Nintendo games in the '90s, you most certainly played the Vlasic classic "Tecmo Super Bowl". It's time for those skills to shine once again. Tecmo Super Bowl will go down in history as one of those video games everyone played. I remember having so much fun and being so frustrated at the same time. Playing as your favorite team or player and actually learning the game. You literally got to call the offensive and defensive plays. I can still see the Joe Montana and Jerry Rice celebration in the endzone all in glamorous 8-bit technology.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0