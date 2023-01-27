ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Ladyd Jones
5d ago

now i be glad when they solve my nephew case that was killed in weisser park 2016 wiser Park 🙄

WTHR

Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Second teenager charged in shooting death of another teenager last summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Woman killed in Saturday morning shooting identified

UPDATE (January 31, 2021):. A woman killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. On January 28, 2023, at about 1130 hours the Allen County Coroner’s Office was contacted and advised of a fatal shooting investigation located in the 9000 block of Dartford Court, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46825.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The coroner determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man gets 10 years for role in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who admitted to his role in causing a crash that killed the 31-year-old mother of his children received a 10-year prison sentence in Allen Superior Court on Monday. Samuel L. Clemons, 38, had been accused of using a Chevy Malibu to repeatedly...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

2 Massachusetts men arrested after ISP make pot bust on I-80

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested after Indiana state troopers found about 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. A state trooper pulled over a 2020 Mercedes SUV for an unsafe lane movement around 1:15 a.m. Monday on I-80 about four miles from the Fort Wayne exit. According to Indiana State […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal

LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

