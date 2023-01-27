Read full article on original website
Ladyd Jones
5d ago
now i be glad when they solve my nephew case that was killed in weisser park 2016 wiser Park 🙄
Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
wfft.com
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
WANE-TV
Courts: FBI informant says he watched accused shoot victim from his rear view window
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The dramatic arrival of an FBI informant in the trial of Donte Curry came with confusing testimony. Patrick Davis, a federal inmate serving time in Tucson, Arizona, said he drove Curry to Central Avenue in Fort Wayne on Nov. 21, 2015 because Curry asked him for a ride.
WOWO News
Second teenager charged in shooting death of another teenager last summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.
wfft.com
Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
1039waynefm.com
Woman killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
UPDATE (January 31, 2021):. A woman killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. On January 28, 2023, at about 1130 hours the Allen County Coroner’s Office was contacted and advised of a fatal shooting investigation located in the 9000 block of Dartford Court, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46825.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The coroner determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation and...
WANE-TV
Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
WANE-TV
Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man competent to stand trial in mother’s 2017 beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five years to the day of being formally charged with murder in connection to his mother’s beating death, a New Haven man was deemed competent to stand trial. After a competency hearing Tuesday, an Allen Superior Court judge scheduled Chad Ingram’s trial to...
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man gets 10 years for role in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who admitted to his role in causing a crash that killed the 31-year-old mother of his children received a 10-year prison sentence in Allen Superior Court on Monday. Samuel L. Clemons, 38, had been accused of using a Chevy Malibu to repeatedly...
Court docs: ‘Where is it? Where is it’ accused allegedly asked after victim was shot in back
‘Phenomenal’ detective work led to Belcher’s arrest, Sgt. says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The night three young men were shot dead in June 2018 in the area of Fourth and Wells streets, two of the victims were found in a gray Chrysler 200 rammed into the curb outside The Pantry. That’s one of many details […]
2 Massachusetts men arrested after ISP make pot bust on I-80
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested after Indiana state troopers found about 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. A state trooper pulled over a 2020 Mercedes SUV for an unsafe lane movement around 1:15 a.m. Monday on I-80 about four miles from the Fort Wayne exit. According to Indiana State […]
WANE-TV
Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
WTHR
Grant Co. deadly shooting
A man's under arrest in Grant County for a deadly shooting. It happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in Fairmount.
hometownstations.com
Suspect of a double homicide in Paulding County pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Paulding County man charged with killing a husband and wife is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the crime. 23-year-old Clay Dockery entered the pleas to two counts of aggravated murder. Dockery will be sent for a mental evaluation and also to see if he is competent to stand trial on the charges.
wfft.com
One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal
LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
