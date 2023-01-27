Read full article on original website
Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA
There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Subway Restaurants in Yakima are No Longer Taking National Coupons
Suppose you find yourself at a local area Subway sometime in the near future because you can't live without those delectable meatball subs or the infamous Subway Club. In that case, they have signs posted both on the doors as well as inside the store at the counter that they are no longer accepting coupons.
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time
Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art
Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
goodfruit.com
Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington
Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
‘Twincussion’ is Twice as Amazing in Yakima at Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre in Yakima is truly a community treasure. The next uniquely enriching performance to grace the stage is coming on February 11th and it will be something to enjoy with the whole family. Taiwanese Duo 'Twincussion' at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. Double the charisma – TwinCussion is...
Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive
Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog
Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
FOX 11 and 41
Low-income families in rural areas can’t afford driving schools, but help may be on the way
PROSSER, Wash. – It’s been hard for some to find extra funds to be able to either enroll themselves or their 15-year-olds in driving schools. Recently there’ve been more and more crashes involving younger drivers in rural areas as well as our area. Representatives from the Washington...
yaktrinews.com
Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks
YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
ifiberone.com
Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
