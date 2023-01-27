ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega 99.3

Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA

There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Mega 99.3

Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time

Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?

The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
Mega 99.3

Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art

Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
goodfruit.com

Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington

Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
Mega 99.3

Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal

Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Mega 99.3

Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive

Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
yaktrinews.com

Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
ifiberone.com

Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
Mega 99.3

Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima

A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
Mega 99.3

More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise

Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
