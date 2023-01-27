Read full article on original website
AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth
Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report
Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
Intel Execs Make Small Cut to Their Overall Compensation After a Disastrous Quarter
Intel executives will take pay cuts days after the chipmaker reported weak fourth-quarter numbers that sent Intel shares sliding. CEO Pat Gelsinger's base pay will be cut by 25%, with lesser cuts for executive team members down to midlevel managers, the company said. The vast majority of Gelsinger's compensation, however,...
Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 Into McDonald's 10 Years Ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
European Stocks Nudge Higher as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly higher Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in mid-morning trade after two sessions of losses. Travel stocks led...
Peloton CEO Doesn't Care That Equipment Is Losing Money, Sees Path Forward in the App
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told investors he isn't concerned that its Bikes, Treads and Rows lost money during its holiday quarter. McCarthy touted the company's mobile app, which features on-demand fitness classes from Peloton instructors. The pricey exercise machines posted a negative gross margin for the holiday quarter, but the...
Why AMD Is Faring Much Better Than Intel in the Same Tough Economy
AMD and Intel are fierce competitors to place their own chips in laptops and in server racks, but one has a much brighter short-term outlook than the other. On Tuesday, AMD said it expected $5.3 billion in sales in the March quarter, which would be a 10% year-over-year decline in sales.
DraftKings Cuts 140 Jobs as Part of Reorganization
Sports-betting giant Draft Kings is cutting 140 jobs in a reorganization. The eliminated roles equal about 3.5% of the company's workforce. Earlier this week, DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad. DraftKings is eliminating 140 jobs, or about 3.5% of its workforce, as part...
Iron Ore Prices Could Rally as One Leading Producer Remains Reluctant to Share, Analyst Says
Exports of iron ore out of India are set to remain low as the world's fourth-largest producer reserves more of the commodity for its domestic use, according to commodity intelligence service Kpler. "Indian iron ore exports … have really come off in the last few months. And that is quite...
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
The Covid Pandemic Drives Pfizer's 2022 Revenue to a Record $100 Billion
Pfizer sold $37.8 billion of its Covid vaccine last year, a small increase of 3% compared with 2021 as demand for the shots slowed. Sales of Paxlovid, however, surged to $18.9 billion in 2022, which was the first full year the antiviral pill was available. Pfizer expects its revenue to...
LA-Based Embedded Ventures Launches Inaugural Fund, With Focus on National Security and Space Tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
Private Payroll Growth Slowed to 106,000 in January as Weather Hit Hiring, ADP Says
Private companies added just 106,000 new workers for January, down from an upwardly revised 253,000 the month before and well below the 190,000 Dow Jones estimate. Most of the growth came in the hospitality industry, as bars, restaurants, hotels and the like added 95,000 positions. ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson...
The ‘Land Grab' for Lithium Is Just Getting Started With GM Deal, Says EV Materials Expert
General Motors' announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest $650 million into Lithium Americas to secure access to lithium is the first of what surely will be more to come, according to Simon Moores, the CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "EV companies, especially the auto majors, have learnt the...
2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist
About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
Saudi Aramco Backs Brooklyn-Based Startup Turning Ammonia Into Fuel
In the race to find cleaner fuels, the heavy duty transportation sector is woefully behind because batteries don't have enough juice to power trucks and ships. Enter ammonia. New technology and new companies are working on turning ammonia into hydrogen to power tractors, trucks and even ships. The heavy duty...
