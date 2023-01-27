Good Morning, News: City Announces Sweeps for Central Eastside, Nation Awaits Memphis Police Brutality Footage, Cake Still Not a Form of Speech

Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: City Set On Zenith Deal, Warming Shelters Close, and Sixth Memphis Cop Placed on Leave
Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying the sun, since it appears to be the last we'll be seeing of it for another week or so. Now: THE NEWS. Dan Ryan is no longer in charge of the Bureau of Development Services, but Ryan's replacement Carmen Rubio says she's unwilling to reconsider the city's deal with Zenith Energy that allows the company to continue running oil trains through the city. Here's more on the where the fight to stop Zenith stands.
Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80
Mike Schrunk, the humble public servant who masterfully led the largest district attorney’s office in the state for a record 32 years, died Monday from complications from battling Alzheimer’s disease, his family said. He was 80. As Multnomah County’s top prosecutor, Schrunk earned the respect of deputy prosecutors,...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Hundreds lose power overnight in Southwest Portland
A large power outage is impacting residents living near the Goose Hollow neighborhood and downtown area early Tuesday morning.
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
kptv.com
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
KXL
Beaverton Police Officer Up For National Award
BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton police officer is up for a national award after making a heroic rescue. You can see on Officer Nicholas Jacobs’ body cam footage that when he arrived to a report of a crash last August 30th, the car was on its side and fully on fire.
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Car stolen from Portland woman’s driveway later spotted at nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new car was stolen from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland on Tuesday and later spotted at a nearby homeless camp. This happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood, where Beverly Cipolla had just moved from California to be closer to her family. She bought a...
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Lake Oswego Review
Four Lake Oswego businesses broken into early Monday morning
Four Lake Oswego businesses were broken into around 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. According to Lake Oswego Police Department Sgt. Tom Harper, someone smashed windows and broke into Open Rice Sushi, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Petco and Laughing Planet, which are located within a couple blocks of each other along State Street.
Wife of man shot in Portland WinCo asks killer: ‘Why would you do this horrible thing?’
Becky Underwood confronted her husband’s killer Monday with a question that has gnawed at her since his fatal shooting inside a Portland WinCo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. “I’d like to know why -- why did you do this?” she asked as 40-year-old Blake Daniels listened from...
Daily Journal of Commerce
Oregon City’s ‘Las Flores’ preparing to bloom
A 171-unit affordable housing project is being constructed in Oregon City. Las Flores is intended to serve larger families and older residents, agricultural workers, and people either at risk of homelessness or transitioning out of it; on-site resident services will be provided. The apartment complex will be co-owned by co-developers...
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
The Portland Mercury
City of Portland Office Workers Move to Form an Independent Union
A group of city of Portland office workers have launched an independent union drive and are planning to file for a union election within the next two weeks as they seek improved job security, wages, and working conditions. The majority of the nearly 6,000 non-management city employees are already represented...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Cop Unions Also to Blame for Tyre Nichols' Death, Washington Considers Compulsory Voting, and GOP's "No-Plan" for Debt Ceiling
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Brrrrrrr... it's another...
A Portland woman said a gas station employee told her 'I don't serve Black people.' 3 years later, a jury awarded her $1 million in damages.
"I went to a gas station to get gas and service, and I wasn't served," Rose Wakefield told KGW. "I was actually humiliated and disrespected."
