Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: City Announces Sweeps for Central Eastside, Nation Awaits Memphis Police Brutality Footage, Cake Still Not a Form of Speech

The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City Set On Zenith Deal, Warming Shelters Close, and Sixth Memphis Cop Placed on Leave

Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying the sun, since it appears to be the last we'll be seeing of it for another week or so. Now: THE NEWS. Dan Ryan is no longer in charge of the Bureau of Development Services, but Ryan's replacement Carmen Rubio says she's unwilling to reconsider the city's deal with Zenith Energy that allows the company to continue running oil trains through the city. Here's more on the where the fight to stop Zenith stands.
PORTLAND, OR
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Beaverton Police Officer Up For National Award

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton police officer is up for a national award after making a heroic rescue. You can see on Officer Nicholas Jacobs’ body cam footage that when he arrived to a report of a crash last August 30th, the car was on its side and fully on fire.
BEAVERTON, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KEIZER, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Four Lake Oswego businesses broken into early Monday morning

Four Lake Oswego businesses were broken into around 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. According to Lake Oswego Police Department Sgt. Tom Harper, someone smashed windows and broke into Open Rice Sushi, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Petco and Laughing Planet, which are located within a couple blocks of each other along State Street.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Oregon City’s ‘Las Flores’ preparing to bloom

A 171-unit affordable housing project is being constructed in Oregon City. Las Flores is intended to serve larger families and older residents, agricultural workers, and people either at risk of homelessness or transitioning out of it; on-site resident services will be provided. The apartment complex will be co-owned by co-developers...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

City of Portland Office Workers Move to Form an Independent Union

A group of city of Portland office workers have launched an independent union drive and are planning to file for a union election within the next two weeks as they seek improved job security, wages, and working conditions. The majority of the nearly 6,000 non-management city employees are already represented...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Cop Unions Also to Blame for Tyre Nichols' Death, Washington Considers Compulsory Voting, and GOP's "No-Plan" for Debt Ceiling

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Brrrrrrr... it's another...
PORTLAND, OR

