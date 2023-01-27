Conor McGregor escapes death after being struck by vehicle while riding his road bike: “It wasn’t our time”

Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal matchup will be made if ‘Gamebred’ defeats Gilbert Burns: “Let’s settle it once and for all”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards believes he could be facing Jorge Masvidal later this year. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since his clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in December 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”
Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
Charles Oliveira explains why he will no longer callout Conor McGregor: “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything”
UFC star Charles Oliveira has explained why he has decided to stop calling for a fight against Conor McGregor. For the longest time now, we’ve seen plenty of questions circulating regarding Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been seen for almost two years in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Tyron Woodley blasts KSI over “disrespectful” fight negotiations: “It made me want to hurt him”
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has cast light on his negotiations with KSI. ‘The Chosen One’ has been out of action since his rematch with Jake Paul in December 2021. While their first outing months prior saw Woodley have some success and lose by split decision, the former UFC champion wasn’t as lucky for the second encounter.
Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay
Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
Paulo Costa reacts after being called out by Sean Strickland: “He’s kind of living on a permanent concussion”
Paulo Costa has reacted to a recent call-out from Sean Strickland as the middleweights continue to trade verbal blows. The eccentric personality of Paulo Costa has been there for all to see in recent years. In many ways, he’s been one of the most entertaining fighters in and outside of the cage for the UFC.
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Paulo Costa reacts after Dana White makes Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC: “They offered 500M but I said no”
Paulo Costa is reacting after Dana Whites made Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC. It was announced yesterday that the UFC has entered into a multiyear sponsorship deal with PRIME, the hydration drink co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI. PRIME will replace the previous contract...
Jorge Masvidal reveals why he believes ‘Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight’ him
Jorge Masvidal is set to return to action against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. ‘Gamebred’ was last seen losing a unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in April 2021. Since then, the BMF title holder has endured a legal battle with former friend ‘Chaos’ and split from long-time representatives, First Round Management.
Fedor Emelianenko reveals he has no regrets about never fighting in the UFC: “I fought many UFC champions and I was beating them all”
Days away from ending his career, Fedor Emelianenko has no regrets. ‘The Last Emperor’ is set to make the final walk this Saturday night at Bellator 290. In the main event, the Russian will look to avenge his defeat to Ryan Bader. ‘Darth’ knocked out Emelianenko in round one in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019.
Jamahal Hill eyeing future superfight with Jon Jones at heavyweight: “It’s never stopped crossing my mind”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is eyeing a future superfight with Jon Jones. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home country, Hill dominated in his first title shot. He wound up claiming the vacant 205-pound gold by a lopsided unanimous decision.
Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”
Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
Pro fighters make their picks for Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2 title fight
In the main event of Bellator 290, the heavyweight title is up for grabs as Ryan Bader rematches Fedor Emelianenko, in the Russian’s retirement fight. Heading into the fight, Bader is a -330 favorite while the Russian is a +275 underdog. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
Daniel Cormier questions the timing of recent Pereira vs Adesanya booking for UFC 287: “It just didn’t feel like this was in the works before”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the timing of the recent Pereira vs Adesanya booking for UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th at a time and location yet to be announced. Headlining the event will be a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA).
Johnny Eblen plans to “maul” Anatoly Tokov at Bellator 290 to defend title, eyes becoming champ-champ soon: “I’m gonna put it on him, man. It’s going to be fun”
Johnny Eblen knew Anatoly Tokov would be next for him. Eblen became Bellator’s middleweight champion last June with a dominant decision win over Gegard Mousasi. After the win, Eblen didn’t know when he would fight but after the Nemkov-Romero scrap was called off, he figured his first title defense would be added to Bellator 290.
