Montgomery County animal shelter adding more air-conditioned cages to its trucks
Climate-controlled cages will soon be added to two trucks at Montgomery County's animal shelter after commissioners agreed to advertise for them, but not before one leader first questioned the organization's increasing budget. In October, commissioners appointed County Judge Mark…
Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicates 10th county historical marker
On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in…
Woodlands exhibit helps raise money for artists affected by Winter Street Studios fire
For the first time since their workspaces were destroyed in the Winter Street Studios arson Dec. 20, several artists came together for the #WinterStreetStrong exhibition at Glade Gallery in The Woodlands. The Saturday exhibition intended to raise money for…
Montgomery County Hospital District Announces New Assistant Chie
Montgomery County Hospital District Announces New Assistant Chief of EMS. MCHD is pleased to formally announce James Seek as their new Assistant Chief of EMS. Chief Seek joined MCHD in May 2013, and most recently served as Division Chief of the Clinical Department. “Chief Seek’s leadership, vision, and passion for…
5 things to know about this year’s Montgomery County Fair music lineup
The Montgomery County Fair Association has announced the concert lineup for the 2023 fair, with Drake Milligan from America's Got Talent set for March 24 and Texas country artist Pat Green performing March 25. The annual event is…
Community Assistance Center Announces Hops for Hope Event
CONROE, TX – Community Assistance Center (CAC) invites the community to join the fun at a family friendly evening at Southern Star Brewing Company on February 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at an exciting new event, Hops for Hope. Proceeds from the event support the various programs and services CAC provides to neighbors in need all across Montgomery County. The event features local artist Tomfoolery, a high-energy Americana string band as the evening’s entertainment. Guests can also partake in various activities for kids and adults along with food trucks and silent auction.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting
A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
Kyle Rittenhouse and What the Right Is Talking About When It Talks About Censorship
David Thomas Roberts took the stage brandishing a rifle and backdropped by a replica of the facade of the Alamo. Inside an exhibition room in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds recently used to host the local kennel club and a reptile show, he was leading the Rally Against Censorship an hour north of Houston. A crowd of a few hundred right-wingers listened intently, as he began his speech with a trigger warning. “I know there are children here, so I’m going to be careful, but I’m pissed off,” he said, before launching into an explanation of his anger.
Willis man who claimed self-defense sentenced to 75 years in fatal shooting of unarmed teen
Despite handwritten pleas to a judge to drop a murder charge, a Montgomery County jury convicted a Willis man for killing 17-year-old Keimauri Rogers in February 2022. Sherman Dewayne Griffin III, 25, was convicted of murder Jan. 26 and sentenced to 75 years after claiming the shooting was self-defense. Griffin requested 435th state District Judge Patty Maginnis issue his sentence.
