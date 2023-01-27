ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Twitter Questions Sean Payton-Broncos Marriage Before It Even Begins

Twitter questions Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements. If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

49ers' Nick Bosa Won't Be Watching Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl

Bosa's classic one-liner about Hurts-Mahomes Super Bowl clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. And there will be at least one...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles Will Be Wearing Green Jerseys Vs. Chiefs

We finally know which jerseys Eagles will wear in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We finally know what jerseys the Eagles will wear in Super Bowl LVII. Okay, it wasn't that long of a wait - but we wanted to know, dangit. The Birds released photos of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII

Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The stage is officially set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their respective conference titles. The Eagles took the NFC...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI

PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Eagles Advance to Super Bowl With Rout of 49ers in NFC Title Game

Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
