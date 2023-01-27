ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfA7K_0kTaJ98J00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022.

On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery by Sudden Snatching.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 7, 2022, Albert, who was 17 at the time and his co-defendant, Zacharias Jackson-Holley, charged at the victim as she was walking from her vehicle to her front door. ECSO said both Albert and Jackson-Holley were wearing ski masks, and Jackson-Holley was carrying “what appeared to be an assault rifle.” Both the victim’s phone and wallet were snatched, and her car keys were taken. Deputies said both Albert and Jackson-Holley got into the victim’s Doge Charger and fled at a high speed, losing control and crashing the victim’s vehicle, causing it to be totaled.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Albert plead no contest to both charges on Sept. 27, 2022, and Jackson-Holley plead no contest to his charges on Dec. 13, 2022. Jackson-Holley will be sentenced on April 20, 2023.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecuting attorney, Ashley Courtney argued that “the Defendant had four prior serious felony convictions. His behavior is escalating, and he is a danger to the citizens of Escambia County, Florida.”

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Ashley Courtney prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 11

Perdido River fungal research Center
5d ago

What a waste, he will spend the best years of his life in prison. Hope it was worth it to him.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

5 instances of gun violence in Escambia Co. since Sunday, Sheriff says at least 2 connected by 2020 ‘beef’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Since Sunday morning, there have been five instances of gun violence in Escambia County and according to the sheriff’s office at least two are connected by a sort of “beef,” going back to 2020. Beginning early Sunday morning, ECSO responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m., Sunday morning, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in California for 2016 murder in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they made an arrest in connection to a 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder Tuesday. Christopher R. Hodoh, 39, was located and arrested in Beaumont, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for the murder of Darius Mose, according to the release. In March 2016, police were called to 6501 Airport […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
MOBILE, AL
beckersdental.com

Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases

A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy