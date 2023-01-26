ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtsunews.com

MTSU students create, network to pad resumes during 2023 HackMT

Middle Tennessee State University Computer Science and Data Science students were not only creating games and dabbling with virtual reality and artificial intelligence at this year’s HackMT event, but also networking and establishing relationships with, hopefully, potential employers. Joined by representatives from industry partners, MTSU students on 10 teams...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy