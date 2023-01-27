Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Getting Harder To Find Bed Bath & Beyond Stores As 5 More To Close In Illinois
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they are closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including five more in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. The Joliet store has been closed since Christmas . The five stores include Wilmette, Geneva, Crystal Lake, Chicago Ridge and Forest Park.
Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities
When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
Illinois Town Holds ‘Groundhog Day’ Event at Famous Movie Location
Punxatawney, Pennsylvania's got nothing on this small town in Illinois!. Technically the real rodent that will be deciding the world's weather future, when he pops his head out on Groundhog Day, resides in Pennsylvania and is named Punxatawney Phil. But in the world of movie make-believe, the real celebration will...
Illinois Zoo Helps Get Revenge on Your Ex in the Most Hilarious Way Possible
It's that time of year again when couples everywhere are showering each other with love, flowers, and chocolates. But what about those of us who are celebrating the day alone? Brookfield Zoo has got you covered. Introducing their latest addition to the Valentine's Day celebration: Name a Roach!. This Is...
WCIA
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season February 3 with the Exclusively Online, New Raspberry Rally™ Cookie among other favorites. The annual Cookie Sale powers amazing experiences in outdoors, STEM, and beyond. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are getting ready to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout...
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
13 Things That Will Make Winter Suck Less in Illinois
Are you 'trapped' in this cold state with no signs of escape? If you're not a fan of the cold, windy winters in Illinois, try one of these 13 things to feel better. I've spent most of my life living in the Midwest and I've seen enough of the seasonal change that people speak so fondly of when you ask them if they'd like to move to a place like Arizona. The absence of sunlight and the extreme cold are not my favorite things, so I do a few things to make the winter season less awful. Which of these things does it for you?
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
KWQC
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
Illinois cares for your kids: Child Care Assistance Program for low-income parents: Apply for financial assistance
Taking care of your little ones is a hectic job. Am I right? Well, your children need your love, attention and of course, the money that can be spent on their education, health, clothing, and shelter.
Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois
It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
KFVS12
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice. Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm. Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on...
Illinois Is Home to a Wizard Of Oz Festival – Illinois Oz Festival Here’s What You Need to Know
Many of us grew up hearing those six words while watching Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and the Tin Man head off to find the wizard. The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and as of 2023 is 84 years old. Few movies have stood the test of time quite like this beloved classic.
Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike
Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
This Weekend’s Full Moon Firewalk in Illinois is the Opposite of What You’d Expect
If your plans this Sunday don't include a 'firewalk,' change them ASAP. Happy February! It's beyond freezing outside and it's bound to be a cold, wintery month in the Stateline, but maybe you could add a little 'fire' to your life this weekend. When I first discovered the 'Firewalk Tranquility...
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
Ahhhh Chooo!!! Where Are the Healthiest Place to Live in Illinois?
Another cold January day where your nose is running, that cough is a pain in the butt, and who knows what else is happening that's...pretty gross. Cold and flue season, the winter blues, is it all around us in Illinois...maybe not. Here are the HEALTHIEST places to live in Illinois! CountyHealthRankings.
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1