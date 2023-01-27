ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
wjol.com

Getting Harder To Find Bed Bath & Beyond Stores As 5 More To Close In Illinois

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they are closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including five more in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. The Joliet store has been closed since Christmas . The five stores include Wilmette, Geneva, Crystal Lake, Chicago Ridge and Forest Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities

When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season February 3 with the Exclusively Online, New Raspberry Rally™ Cookie among other favorites. The annual Cookie Sale powers amazing experiences in outdoors, STEM, and beyond. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are getting ready to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

13 Things That Will Make Winter Suck Less in Illinois

Are you 'trapped' in this cold state with no signs of escape? If you're not a fan of the cold, windy winters in Illinois, try one of these 13 things to feel better. I've spent most of my life living in the Midwest and I've seen enough of the seasonal change that people speak so fondly of when you ask them if they'd like to move to a place like Arizona. The absence of sunlight and the extreme cold are not my favorite things, so I do a few things to make the winter season less awful. Which of these things does it for you?
ILLINOIS STATE
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords

Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois

It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike

Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy