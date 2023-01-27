ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Paul Pelosi hammer attack video released

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtQyN_0kTaFTss00

Audio and video recordings from the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted were released on Friday.

The public release comes after multiple news organizations, including ABC News, filed a court motion arguing the footage should be made available to the public after it was presented as evidence in court.

A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the outlets on Wednesday.

The materials released include body camera footage, the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, Capitol Police surveillance video and the suspect's interview with the San Francisco Police Department.

The graphic body camera video shows officers arriving at the residence. When the door is opened, Paul Pelosi is seen standing next to the suspect, David DePape, and both are struggling over a hammer.

One of the officers says, "Drop the hammer."

DePape is seen gaining control of the hammer and swinging it at Paul Pelosi. The footage does not show the moment Paul Pelosi was struck. The officers then enter the home and work to restrain DePape as Paul Pelosi is seen lying on the ground.

MORE: Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was not random, police chief says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TtT6_0kTaFTss00
San Francisco Police Dept - PHOTO: An image from police body cam video of the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022.

Nancy Pelosi said Friday she hadn't seen the video or heard the 911 call and doesn't plan to review either.

"I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life," she told reporters at the Capitol.

"I won't be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds except to again thank people and inform them of Paul's progress," Pelosi added.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized for several days after the Oct. 28 attack, which authorities described as politically motivated.

DePape faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. DePape also faces a slew of state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

DePape has pleaded not guilty.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He returned to the public eye in early December, joining his wife at the Kennedy Center Honors.

MORE: 911 call Paul Pelosi made on night of hammer attack played by prosecutors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgcmi_0kTaFTss00
San Francisco Police Dept - PHOTO: An image from police body cam video of the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022.

DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi residence just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Authorities have said the assailant then went upstairs to where the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and woke him up, demanding to know "Where's Nancy?"

During a hearing in December, prosecutors presented new evidence -- including body camera footage and the 911 call Paul Pelosi made when he was attacked -- in their case against DePape.

"Are the Capitol police around? I got a problem. A gentleman just came into my house, waiting for my wife to come home," Paul Pelosi said on the 911 call.

According to the federal complaint, Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 after telling DePape he needed to use the bathroom. When officers arrived, they found the two men struggling over a hammer before Paul Pelosi wa the head, the complaint stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMfMc_0kTaFTss00
San Francisco Police Dept - PHOTO: An image from police body cam video of the night Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022.

Officials said they discovered zip ties on the scene along with rope, tape and other things in DePape's backpack.

DePape told investigators he was "going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her," according to authorities. If she told the truth, he said he "would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" the complaint said.

Nancy Pelosi has spoken about the "survivor's guilt" she felt after the attack and how it turned their San Fransisco home into a "crime scene."

"He's one good day after another, he's improving," Pelosi told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" in November. "It will take a little while. But we've been so comforted by the outpouring of so many prayers and good wishes."

Comments / 31

TC Andrews
4d ago

Just watched it and the 911 call audio. Horrific! How the heck did DePape think he could plead "not guilty"?

Reply(2)
5
DrFoxy
4d ago

thats it we waited 4 this made up video 4 months jusy 2 make demos look good. we were told they didnt have cameras so where was this taken. who was officer that knew he was drunk failed the tests but still didnt takevhim in like normal person i bet hes hiding in 1 of thosr classy doc boxes

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy