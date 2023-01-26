ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

kentonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Bowling falls to Van Wert 1583 – 1318

Kenton’s 3 girl bowlers fell behind Van Wert after the 1st individual game 382 – 573 and it stayed that way through the 2nd individual game and bakers as the Wildcats lost 1318 – 1583. Makenzie Kugel led the Wildcats with a 307 Series (152 – 155)....
KENTON, OH
Boys & Girls Swim Finish 6th in WBL

Both the Kenton Boys and Girls Swim Teams turned in 6th place finishes in the 2023 WBL Swim & Dive Championships. Delaney Buxton – 200 Free (3rd) & 100 Free (2nd) Riley Hunt – 1st Diving & 100 Butterfly (5th) 400 Free Relay (4th) – Riley Hunt, Mia...
KENTON, OH
7th Grade Boys Basketball beats Ada 51 – 24

The 7th grade wildcats used a stingy defense and a 20 point 3rd quarter to defeat Ada 51-24. The wildcats move to 11-4 on the season and get ready for a matchup this Thursday @ Riverdale at 5 PM. The wildcats were led in scoring by Maddux McFarlin with 12,...
ADA, OH
Wildcat Boys Win Regional Powerlifting Meet

A total of 366 powerlifters, representing 33 different schools, gathered at the Kenton Athletic Building on Saturday for the 2023 Regional Powerlifting Meet. The Kenton Boys team took home the team title amassing a total weight of 13,090 lbs. Placing for the Boys:. 135 – Kade Smith 3rd. 145...
KENTON, OH

