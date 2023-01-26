ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Wildcat Boys Win Regional Powerlifting Meet

A total of 366 powerlifters, representing 33 different schools, gathered at the Kenton Athletic Building on Saturday for the 2023 Regional Powerlifting Meet. The Kenton Boys team took home the team title amassing a total weight of 13,090 lbs. Placing for the Boys:. 135 – Kade Smith 3rd. 145...
KENTON, OH
Lady Wildcats fall short today in Carey 62-57

The Lady Wildcats fought through foul trouble and a 14 point deficit in the 2nd half but just came up a little short by a score of 62-57. The Cats were led in scoring by Sadie Larrabee with 27 points and Olivia Nolting 17 points. Sadie Larrabee 27pts Olivia Nolting...
CAREY, OH

