Van Wert jumped out to a 106 pin lead after the 1st individual game and increased that lead through the 2nd individual game and the bakers as Kenton lost 2556 – 2855. Kenton was led by Adam Hopkins. He rolled a 418 series (229 – 189) that included Kenton’s high game. Sam Taylor followed with a 389 series (192 – 197). Spencer Anglemyer added a 355 series (178 – 177)

VAN WERT, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO