ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Bowling falls to Van Wert 2855 – 2556

Van Wert jumped out to a 106 pin lead after the 1st individual game and increased that lead through the 2nd individual game and the bakers as Kenton lost 2556 – 2855. Kenton was led by Adam Hopkins. He rolled a 418 series (229 – 189) that included Kenton’s high game. Sam Taylor followed with a 389 series (192 – 197). Spencer Anglemyer added a 355 series (178 – 177)
VAN WERT, OH
kentonathletics.com

Boys & Girls Swim Finish 6th in WBL

Both the Kenton Boys and Girls Swim Teams turned in 6th place finishes in the 2023 WBL Swim & Dive Championships. Delaney Buxton – 200 Free (3rd) & 100 Free (2nd) Riley Hunt – 1st Diving & 100 Butterfly (5th) 400 Free Relay (4th) – Riley Hunt, Mia...
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy