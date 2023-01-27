Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
Volume One
King Pin Buys Big T’s, Plans for ‘Next Chapter’
Big T’s Saloon, a historic bar and longtime favorite for Bloody Marys in the Chippewa Valley, hit the market on Jan. 5 to the surprise of many. Big T’s regulars and locals wondered what would become of the saloon and its iconic tomato-juice beverages. King Pin Management has...
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m. No explosives were found, according to an update posted on the...
Volume One
A TASTE OF JERSEY (MIKE’S): First of Two Sub Shops to Open this Spring
Joining the 30+ Jersey Mike’s sub shop locations in Wisconsin and more than 2,500 worldwide, Eau Claire will welcome not one, but two Jersey Mike’s restaurants in 2023. The first of the duo, located at 945 W. Clairemont Ave., Suite C, is currently projected to open in May.
WEAU-TV 13
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Giving a pet as a gift may seem like a good idea until the responsibility kicks in, then some owners are faced with the decision of either keeping it or surrendering it. Addie Erdmann with the Eau Claire Humane Association said the shelter has seen...
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Nestlé Invests $43 Million in Wisconsin Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nestlé Health Science announced it would expand...
news8000.com
'Revolting and indefensible': Eau Claire Police Chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols at hands of Memphis Police
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) -- The police chief in Eau Claire reacted to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers, releasing a statement Monday afternoon. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, TN is revolting and indefensible," Eau...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
northernnewsnow.com
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Police provided a video update on the Department’s investigation into a break-in and auto theft on Jan. 21 that led to officers and a deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office shooting and killing the suspect. Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said in...
715newsroom.com
EC Fire Under Investigation
The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Realityworks at 2709 Mondovi Rd in Eau Claire at 01: 04pm on Monday January 30th. The first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building but crews were able to identify the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine. The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for approximately an hour to clear the smoke.
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
