WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Watch out for foggy travel in our region this morning. Here's a quick hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect through this evening in South MS. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The final day of January sure...
WLOX
Off & on showers and storms Sunday; heaviest rain possibly inland
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.
WLOX
Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - “Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.”. That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described 2022 Monday night in his State of the State address. The Governor facing reelection this year highlighted the state’s progress under his leadership while outlining his goals moving forward.
WLOX
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
WLOX
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog now faces animal cruelty charges. Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators say McClain is charged with aggravated cruelty to a...
