vucommodores.com
Vandy Drops Tiebreak Heartbreaker in Cali
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Commodores wrapped up the weekend in California with a competitive, back-and-forth match against in-state foe Memphis. With Vanderbilt taking the doubles match on Court 1 and Memphis winning that on Court 2, the doubles point depended on the Court 3 matchup between Commodores Macsen Sisam and Joubert Klopper, and Pablo Alemany and Pau Fanlo of Memphis. After forcing the tiebreak set, the Dores fell short, 5-7. Memphis secured the doubles point.
vucommodores.com
Dores Take Down No. 3 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. — The No. 21 Vanderbilt women’s tennis team fought to the finish, defeating No. 3 NC State 4-3 in Sunday’s championship and punching their ticket to the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship. While the Wolfpack picked up the doubles point, the Commodores were able...
vucommodores.com
Ending the Streak In Style
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored a program record-tying 41 points to lead Vanderbilt women’s basketball to its first SEC win of the season, an 88-79 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Harbison finished 14 of 19 from the field and 11 of 13...
vucommodores.com
Vandy Wins Prairie View Invitational
ARLINGTON, TX– After a sometimes frustrating string of four consecutive runner-up tournament finishes, Vanderbilt finally broke through to claim victory Sunday at the Prairie View Invitational. The Commodores defeated Stephen F. Austin, 4-1, for the championship to win this coveted crown for the first time since 2012. To reach...
vucommodores.com
Lacrosse on ESPN+
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All 10 Vanderbilt lacrosse home games will air live on ESPN+ this season with play-by-play announcer Michelle Sebastian returning to the booth for her third full season. Fans unable to join the team in person at the Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex can stream every home game through...
vucommodores.com
Dores Complete Lenny Lyles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Vanderbilt track and field team posted new facility records, a top-10 performance and a handful of personal bests during the final day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by the University of Louisville. “This weekend allowed us to get out of our home element...
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall to No. 7 USC in Close Contest
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Vanderbilt men’s tennis held their own against No. 7 USC, but they fell short of advancing to the Los Angeles Region championship with a 4-2 loss to the Trojans. The USC side, made up of three players nationally-ranked in singles play and a nationally-ranked doubles pair, took the 1-0 lead over the Commodores by claiming the doubles point.
vucommodores.com
Dores Hold Steady in Second
Vandy will face North Carolina A&T as part of the round-robin play before seeding. ARLINGTON, TX– A slump in its last game cost Vanderbilt its grip on the team lead at the Prairie View Invitational and as a result, the Commodores hold down second place heading into Sunday’s final play.
vucommodores.com
Dores Return to the Diamond
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three weeks away from Opening Day, Vanderbilt hit the diamond Friday at Hawkins Field for its first official day of preseason training. The Commodores (39-23 in 2022) open the campaign in Texas where they’ll face a who’s-who of competition in Texas Christian, Oklahoma State and Texas, respectively, at Globe Life Field. But before then, veteran head coach Tim Corbin will be looking to find out who is ready to contribute when toe meets rubber Feb. 17.
vucommodores.com
Season Finale Ends in Split
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ellie Taliaferro set a school record and Mercedes Traba won another race to highlight the final day of the regular season for the Vanderbilt swimming program Saturday. The former broke the old mark in the 100 IM and the latter finished first in the 300 free...
vucommodores.com
Dores Headed to City of Angels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis will open its ITA Kickoff Weekend play Friday at 4 p.m. CT against top-seeded host USC in Los Angeles. Contingent on Friday’s results, the Commodores will either face off against UCLA or Memphis on Sunday. This weekend marks the Dores’ 13th...
vucommodores.com
Aggies At Home Next
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a showdown of programs dealing with similar roster restrictions, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M meet on Sunday at noon (SEC Network) in Memorial Gymnasium. The game highlights National Girls and Women in Sports Celebration Day and Alumni Day for Vanderbilt. A pregame fan fest will be held in the practice gymnasium.
vucommodores.com
Vandy to Play in ITA Kickoff Weekend
No. 21 Vanderbilt has chance to advance to ITA National Team Indoors Championships. Opening Serve: The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team will compete against Furman on Saturday as part of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina. On Sunday, the team will face off against either NC State or Illinois for the opportunity to play in the 2023 ITA National Team Indoors Championships.
vucommodores.com
Relay Caps Day 1 in Louisville With A Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Vanderbilt women’s track and field team posted a school record and a facility record Friday on the first day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by Louisville. Kosi Umerah threw a personal best and school record in the weight throw a 19.11 toss....
vucommodores.com
Vandy Battles From Behind
ARLINGTON, TX — Vanderbilt’s rally from 64 pins down to defeat fourth ranked Nebraska highlighted the Commodores highly successful first day at the Prairie View Invitational Friday. Vanderbilt was just six pins from another unbeaten opening day, defeating four quality teams while racking up enough total pin fall...
vucommodores.com
Taking on Two From Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt swimming program concludes the regular season on Saturday with a 2 p.m. meet at Centennial Sportsplex. Before the Commodores play host to Arkansas and Little Rock, the program will recognize seven individuals—Allison Bauer, Eleanor Beers, Chantal Jordan, Kristen Nutter, Alixandra Roy, Natalie Van Noy and Taylor Ward—who will be graduating in May or are in their final season competing at the collegiate level.
