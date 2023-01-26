NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three weeks away from Opening Day, Vanderbilt hit the diamond Friday at Hawkins Field for its first official day of preseason training. The Commodores (39-23 in 2022) open the campaign in Texas where they’ll face a who’s-who of competition in Texas Christian, Oklahoma State and Texas, respectively, at Globe Life Field. But before then, veteran head coach Tim Corbin will be looking to find out who is ready to contribute when toe meets rubber Feb. 17.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO